4 Magical Soft Rock Songs That Are Perfect for Fall

Soft rock is the kind of gentle rock ‘n’ roll subgenre that nestles its way into any season with ease. However, there is something to be said for the inherent coziness and moody vibes that come along with spinning these records in the fall. The leaves are changing, the air is cooling off, and things also feel a bit mystical and otherworldly as we transition into a new season—and these four soft rock tracks are the perfect accompaniment.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

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Fleetwood Mac is arguably one of the best fall-oriented soft rock bands to spin in the autumn months, and that’s all thanks to Stevie Nicks, or the White Witch. Nicks’ contributions to the band are always particularly moody and mystical, and “Dreams” is no exception. This is the perfect track to listen to on a rainy October day, the gray skies accentuating the rusty oranges and browns of the trees.

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“Do It Again” by Steely Dan

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Steely Dan has no small shortage of great soft rock tracks, and “Do It Again” is certainly among their best. This is definitely the kind of soft rock song that can blend just as easily into the summer months as it can the cold-weather ones. But in the fall, the minor groove of this Can’t Buy A Thrill cut seems more spooky and shadowy.

“Everybody’s Talkin’” by Harry Nilsson

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Harry Nilsson’s version of “Everybody’s Talkin’” is like the sonic equivalent of driving in the car on a beautifully crisp and bright fall day. The sky seems impossibly blue, the wind carries the smell of wood smoke and cold, and the anticipation for holiday celebrations ahead feels palpable. The shimmering instrumentation of the Aerial Ballet and Midnight Cowboy theme song is like the gentle heat coming off the sun on a cloudless, late October afternoon.

“Dust In The Wind” by Kansas

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Finally, Kansas released “Dust In The Wind” in 1978 as a single off their album from the previous year, Point Of Know Return. The song’s pensive reflection on life’s fleeting nature feels especially poignant as we watch the world transition into the winter months. Indeed, there are few better examples of the cyclical nature of life than the changing of the seasons, and autumn’s transition feels especially connected to the message of “Dust In The Wind”.

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