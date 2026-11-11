4 No. 1 Albums That Prove That 1981 Was the Peak of Arena Rock

In the late 70s, a bunch of rock bands cultivated a melodic sound and displayed a willingness to throw in a ballad or two to go along with the usual heavy guitars and drums. Although it was called by a variety of names, arena rock is the term we usually associate with this trend.

The subgenre undoubtedly hit its peak in 1981. These four albums all topped the charts in America that year and made arena rock the defining sound of the moment.

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‘Hi Infidelity’ by REO Speedwagon

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REO Speedwagon had been rolling down the rock highway for almost a decade by the time they settled in to create Hi Infidelity. The title of the album cheekily referred to the way that the band members’ marriages or steady romantic relationships were tested by the temptations on the road. “Keep On Loving You”, a ballad that the band nearly left off the album entirely, showed off lead singer Kevin Cronin’s ability to go the emotional route. As a No. 1 single, it also proved the catalyst for the album’s success. Released in November 1980, Hi Infidelity enjoyed three different multi-week stints at the top of the album charts in 1981.

‘Paradise Theatre’ by Styx

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Unlike REO Speedwagon, Styx had already figured out the formula for crossover success by the time they got around to Paradise Theatre. But the album pushed them into an even higher echelon of success by becoming their first No. 1. Although there’s a loose concept tying everything together, this Chicago unit understood well enough to come up with singles that didn’t rely on the overall theme to resonate. “The Best Of Times”, written by Dennis DeYoung, was a touching ballad featuring a heaping helping of the band’s gilded harmonies. “Too Much Time On My Hands”, penned by Tommy Shaw, offered a rocker with a deceptively danceable feel.

‘4’ by Foreigner

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The other three bands on this list took a while to reach the mainstream. Foreigner had it figured out from the start. Perhaps because they got a later start to their career than the others, leader Mick Jones realized that the long rock songs were going the way of the dodo bird, at least when it came to courting radio. On 4, their fourth album (naturally), the band jettisoned two longtime members. They also ceded some of the artistic control over to demanding producer Mutt Lange. The results were impossible to deny. Harder-edged songs like “Urgent” and “Jukebox Here” stormed out of radio speakers. And, on “Waiting For A Girl Like You”, the band went all-in on a power ballad to massive success.

‘Escape’ by Journey

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Specific lineup changes over the years helped Journey reach the point where they could release Escape, their greatest triumph. When Steve Perry joined as lead singer, his spectacularly elastic vocals opened up the melodic possibilities. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who came aboard right before this record, brought songwriting chops that helped the band reach a wider audience. Whereas the other groups on this list dipped their toes in the pool with the ballads on their records in ‘81, Journey dove completely into the water. “Open Arms”, “Who’s Crying Now”, and even “Don’t Stop Believin’” to an extent, all offered that lighter-waving catharsis that fans craved.

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