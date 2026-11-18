We don’t normally think of Bob Dylan as a guy who needs a lot of help writing songs. But if you look through the songwriting credits in his catalog, you’ll occasionally find a few occasions where he has used a co-writer.

Because of Dylan’s unpredictable nature, we really shouldn’t be surprised by anything he does. But it’s still interesting to muse on how these four songwriters, each unlikely for different reasons, ended up helping him out.

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Jacques Levy

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Up until the Desire album, Dylan pretty much worked alone on his originals. On top of that, Desire was preceded by Blood On The Tracks. That was an album where he recaptured the dynamic lyrical brilliance of his mid-60s work. But Dylan, ever the spontaneous fellow, decided to write with Jacques Levy on the spur of the moment. Levy had just a couple of songwriting credits at the time (most notably The Byrds’ “Chestnut Mare”). His forte was producing theater. Nonetheless, he jumped right in with Dylan to create an excellent album filled with intricate story songs. And then, just like that, he never worked with Bob again.

Robert Hunter

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There’s no denying the songwriting credentials of Robert Hunter. He served as the lyricist for many Grateful Dead songs whose music was written by Jerry Garcia. But the fact that he is known as a lyricist is just the thing that made him a somewhat unlikely companion for Dylan. After all, when we think Dylan, we think of a guy who has the words down pat and maybe skimps a bit on the melodies. Who knows how Dylan and Hunter split up the division of labor? In any case, Hunter popped up in the credits for two songs on Down In The Groove in 1988. That included the bouncy single “Silvio”. In 2009, Hunter wrote the bulk of the album Together Through Life with Dylan.

Sam Shepard

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Sam Shepard did a little bit of everything during his incredible career in the arts. He gained his most notoriety as a playwright, winning a Pulitzer Prize in that arena. But he also popped up in movies as an actor, screenwriter, and director. For Dylan fans, he was immortalized as the co-writer of “Brownsville Girl”. It’s a song that might win the all-time prize in the unofficial competition for the greatest Dylan song to come from a so-so Dylan album, emanating as it does from the other forgettable Knocked Out Loaded in 1986. It’s also notable for having a somewhat inscrutable plot that unfurls over 11 minutes. But in terms of one-liners, few Dylan tracks can boast the quantity and quality of the ones that Shepard helped him deliver here.

Carole Bayer Sager

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When it comes to writing hits for others, Carole Bayer Sager stands near the top of any list you might want to compile. She started way back in the 60s when she helped write “A Groovy Kind Of Love”. And she was riding particularly high in the mid-80s thanks to “That’s What Friends Are For”, which she penned with her then-husband Burt Bacharach. It was around that time that she connected with Dylan, not exactly the guy you’d imagine would be seeking out Bayer Sager’s adult contemporary touch. Yet there these two titans were co-writing “Under Your Spell”, the closing track from Down In The Groove. Let’s just say the song itself is a bit anticlimactic considering the talent of the writers.

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