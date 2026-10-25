4 One-Hit Wonder Lyrics From 1986 That Every 80s Kid Remembers

The 80s have too many iconic lyrics to count, backed by an endless stream of important pop culture references. Here are a few lyrics from the year 1986 that you likely know. They just might be harder to place because of their one-hit wonder status.

“The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades” by Timbuk 3

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“I’m doing all right, getting good grades / The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades, I gotta wear shades.”

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Songs like this Timbuk 3 hit really make me want to believe manifestation is real. Like, what do you mean a band from Wisconsin has one big hit, and it’s about a bright future? This song is honestly funny because it sounds like it’s written from the perspective of a giddy high schooler, but I guess that resonated with audiences at the time.

“Every Loser Wins” by Nick Berry

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“Every loser wins, once the dream begins / In time you’ll see, fate holds the key.”

“Every Loser Wins” was a big hit in the UK in the 80s. It even bumped Madonna’s “True Blue” off the top spot on the UK Singles chart. This song is honestly super reflective and puts a positive spin on how losing something can ultimately be for the best. “Every Loser Wins” is sung by a character that Berry, who is also an actor, played on the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

“Emotion In Motion” by Ric Ocasek

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“‘Cause you’re emotion in motion / My magical potion.”

Who is Ric Ocasek, you might ask? Well, if you know 80s music, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with the singer. If you’ve heard songs like “Just What I Needed” or “Drive” by the Cars, then you’ve already experienced Ocasek’s vocal abilities firsthand. “Emotion In Motion” was a track from the singer’s second solo studio album, This Side of Paradise, which came out in September of 1986. It was his only time making it in the Top 40 on his own, a feat he’d already achieved with The Cars.

“Hanging On A Heart Attack” by Device

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“Well, if you feel like you’re hanging on a heart attack / Hold on, come back, oh yeah / It’s just that easy.”

“Hanging On A Heart Attack” was the lead single from Device’s only album, 22B3. The song peaked at No. 35 on Billboard and had a music video that was heavily rotated on MTV.

Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank