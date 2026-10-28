4 One-Hit Wonders From Classic 80s Movies You Forgot You Loved

It’s time to get your popcorn ready. Because that’s what you’re going to need when you sit down for your next movie night this weekend. You’re going to need a bowl of fresh buttered goodness, and you’re going to need some great headphones or stereo speakers. Because where would movies be without excellent soundtracks? And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. Indeed, these are four one-hit wonders from classic 80s movies you forgot you loved.

“Maniac” by Michael Sembello from ‘Flashdance: Original Soundtrack From The Motion Picture’ (1983)

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Some movies make you sink into the sofa and consider the plot. Other movies urge you to leap off the sofa and dance around your living room like your feet were on fire. Of course, “Maniac” by Michael Sembello is most assuredly in the latter category. The tune, which comes from the classic 1980s film Flashdance, is like a shot of espresso to your toes.

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“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin from ‘Top Gun’ (1986)

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Movies are all about drama. That can come in the facial expressions of a leading man and it can come in the devilish eyes of the woman he loves. But it can also come from a film soundtrack. For evidence of this, look no further than “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin. The epic 1986 offering from the high-flying air force movie Top Gun will have you on the edge of your seat.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds from ‘The Breakfast Club (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ (1985)

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In the 1980s, movies were essential to pop culture. And music was essential to movies. Perhaps no tune is more synonymous with a movie from the era than “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds. The track, which comes from the high school film The Breakfast Club, is an all-timer. It gets your heart racing and your spirit soaring.

“Axel F” by Harold Faltermeyer from ‘Beverly Hills Cop And Harold F.’ (1984)

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This instrumental song is as familiar to you as just about any other song from any other decade. But did you know it comes from the Eddie Murphy-led film Beverly Hills Cop? Well, now you do! The tune was a smash in the 1980s. Not only did it feature great music for the action-comedy, but it still gets your chest palpitating today.

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