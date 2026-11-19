I doubt there’s a baby boomer out there who managed to miss any of these legendary pop-rock hits from 1972. Unless you lived under a rock. And even then, you probably heard these tunes blasting from radios on the surface. Let’s take a look at some nostalgic tracks, shall we?

“Baby Blue” by Badfinger from ‘Straight Up’

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Badfinger’s power pop jam “Baby Blue” was quite a hit for the band back in 1972. It was a No. 14 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song did even better in Canada and a few additional countries. Non-baby boomers probably remember it, too, from its prominent inclusion in the final scenes of the crime drama Breaking Bad.

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“Saturday In The Park” by Chicago from ‘Chicago V’

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Chicago dished out a few excellent pop-rock jams back in the day. But there’s something about the jazzy “Saturday In The Park” that just hits so good, decades after it was first released in 1972. This tune resonated in a big way with listeners at the time. “Saturday In The Park” hit No. 3 on the coveted Hot 100 chart. It would be the band’s biggest hit up until that point.

“Back Off Boogaloo” by Ringo Starr

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Ringo Starr had already made a name for himself in pop-rock as the drummer of The Beatles, and his subsequent solo career was nothing to sneeze at, either. “Back Off Boogaloo” was a bit of a collaborative effort with former Beatle bandmate George Harrison, who produced that glam rock tune and helped Starr pen it. The track made it all the way to No. 9 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart.

“You Wear It Well” by Rod Stewart from ‘Never A Dull Moment’

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Rod Stewart basically dominated pop-rock in the 1970s, and this baby boomer jam from 1972 was one of his more prominent hits in the genre. Similar to “Maggie May” in terms of arrangement, “You Wear It Well” is a folky pop-rock tune that listeners globally loved. “You Wear It Well” peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 and topped the UK Singles chart in 1972.

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