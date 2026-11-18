Pop-rock in the mid-1970s (especially 1974) blended together elements of pop and hard rock in a way that was magic to the ears of baby boomer listeners. If you were young and listened to a lot of radio that year, these four excellent tracks might send you back in time.

“Magic” by Pilot from ‘From The Album Of The Same Name’

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This glam-leaning pop-rock jam from Pilot was the band’s first hit song, and it’s one that baby boomers still love after all these years. Written by David Paton and Billy Lyall, “Magic” was a fast hit on the international charts. The track peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 charts. It was also a No. 1 hit in Canada.

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“Tin Man” by America from ‘Holiday’

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America might be better known for country-flavored tracks like “A Horse With No Name”, but they had a handful of hits by the time the mid-1970s rolled around. The soft pop-rock song “Tin Man” is one of them. Famously produced by Beatles legend George Martin, “Tin Man” was a Top 10 hit in both the US and Canada. The song reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 and topped the Adult Contemporary chart in the US.

“Band On The Run” by Paul McCartney and Wings from ‘Band On The Run’

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I couldn’t leave this gem off our list. It’s a drop in the bucket of hits for Paul McCartney. But for Wings as a whole, it would become their signature song in no time. The progressive pop-rock jam “Band On The Run” is as catchy as it gets. It’s not surprising at all that baby boomers in 1974 were immediately obsessed with it. The track topped the Hot 100 and Canadian mainstream chart, and made it all the way to No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

“Already Gone” by Eagles from ‘On The Border’

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This Eagles hard rock jam is more on the country rock side than pop-rock. However, this entry on our list of baby boomer tunes from 1974 was a hit on the pop charts, so I think it deserves at least some classification as a pop-rock hit. Plus, it’s such a good song, I just couldn’t skip it. “Already Gone” by Eagles hit No. 32 on the Hot 100 and No. 12 in Canada.

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