4 Pop-Rock Classics From 1977 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

Pop-rock enjoyed quite the lucrative year in 1977, and baby boomer fans of the genre got to enjoy the best of the best on the charts. The following four tracks still sound so good after all these years, and many a fan who heard these 1977 pop-rock gems drop still knows them by heart today.

“Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates from ‘Bigger Than Both Of Us’

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Hall & Oates had a lot of success with pop-rock, best exemplified by the 1977 megahit “Rich Girl”. This soulful hit would be the one to put the duo on the map, leading to an additional five No. 1 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While the song would later gain a bad rap in the same vein as The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” (read up on it, it’s crazy), that wouldn’t stop “Rich Girl” from becoming Hall & Oates’ signature song.

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“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’

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“Dreams” was one of many major hit singles for Fleetwood Mac from their magnum opus Rumours, but it was an easy pick for our list of pop-rock songs from 1977 that baby boomer listeners know by heart. The lyrics are catchy, the vibe of the song is ethereal, and there’s virtually nothing to hate about it. “Dreams” made it to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart upon its release.

“Lonely Boy” by Andrew Gold from ‘What’s Wrong With This Picture?’

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This soft rock tune from Andrew Gold has been used in media constantly since its release in 1977. And I can see why. It’s a gorgeous piece of work, one that chronicles the heartbreaking story of a child who grapples with feeling neglected after the birth of his sister. Linda Ronstadt also provided backing vocals for the song.

“Lonely Boy” by Andrew Gold made it all the way to No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Telephone Line” by Electric Light Orchestra from ‘A New World Record’

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It’s a little bit symphonic rock, a little bit prog-pop, and a whole lot of electronic goodness. Jeff Lynne wasn’t playing games when he composed this iconic 1977 hit. And listeners at the time resonated with it in a big way. “Telephone Line” by Electric Light Orchestra reached No. 7 on the Hot 100 and No. 8 on the UK Singles chart.

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