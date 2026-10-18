4 Pop Songs From 1978 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

Pop songs can get a bad reputation for being vapid or shallow, but to generalize this genre in that way would require ignoring the multitude of goosebump-inducing songs that, although catchy and commercially successful, are still tremendously moving—like these four from 1978.

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

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Personally, I have yet to find another breakup song that gets me more riled up than “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. The sheer number of heartaches this 1978 single has helped heal in the decades following its release is unfathomable, and I have at least a few to add to the count. The song is inspiring, empowering, and the perfect thing to scream-sing in the car when dealing with a scrubby ex who’s come sniffing around your door again.

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“How Deep Is Your Love” by Bee Gees

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The Bee Gees might be better known for their disco hits like “Stayin’ Alive”, but this familial trio was no stranger to sentimentality. Songs like “How Deep Is Your Love” might be a little cheesy in hindsight—though I’d argue it’s less cheesy than the next track on this list—but they’re still goosebump-inducing. Sometimes, love makes us a little cringey. That’s okay. Part of accepting love is accepting that cringe.

“Hopelessly Devoted To You” by Olivia Newton-John

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Speaking of cringe, I know that “Hopelessly Devoted To You” made my list of goosebump-inducing pop songs from 1978 at least partially because of my love of the movie Grease. Even without the movie, though, this is an impressive ballad. From contemplative lows to soaring, lamenting highs, this song really does put you through the wringer, emotionally speaking. That’s especially true if you’re pining over a crush.

“Dust In The Wind” by Kansas

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Finally, wrapping up this list of goosebump-inducing pop songs is a mellow track from Kansas that has taken on new meanings in the decades since its 1978 release. I will be the first to admit that the Final Destination franchise has nearly ruined “Dust In The Wind” for me. However, in another way, I suppose I could argue that the gory movies have only solidified the notion that life is fleeting, and we ought to appreciate our very existence for the fickle miracle that it really is.

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