4 Rock Songs From 1966 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

For as long as I can remember, music has always had a tremendous emotional effect on me. Almost any kind of music can leave me with goosebumps and a fluttering stomach. But these reactions are especially pervasive when I listen to rock music from the 1960s, including these iconic, goosebump-inducing songs from 1966.

“She Said She Said” by The Beatles

Play video

The Beatles were definitely heading into their psychedelic rock era with the 1966 release of Revolver, which included plenty of goosebump-inducing cuts like “Eleanor Rigby”, “Nowhere Man”, and “She Said She Said”. I’ve chosen the last of these for inclusion on this list because, well, it’s one of the more rock-oriented cuts from the album than, say, “Eleanor”. Moreover, the psychedelic swirling of this track always makes me feel like I’m embarking on whatever trip the Fab Four were on when they first recorded this track.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Visions Of Johanna” by Bob Dylan

Play video

Bob Dylan’s elusive nature made the small, cloudy glimpses into his personal life through his music all the more mesmerizing. “Visions Of Johanna” has long been debated by music historians and critics over which woman in his life inspired the song most outright. Some claim the Blonde On Blonde song was about Joan Baez, and indeed, she’s said as much in the past, too. Regardless, the song is full of cutting, heartbreaking lines that never fail to leave me with goosebumps. “These visions of Johanna are now all that remain.”

“Sunny Afternoon” by The Kinks

Play video

The Kinks’ 1966 hit “Sunny Afternoon” is a quintessentially mid-60s track: a little campy, a little political, and very, very catchy. Between the vocal harmonies and the knee-jerk groove changes, this song never fails to give me chills as it skips from one section to the next. Even decades after this song first came out, it remains as fresh as ever in my ear and continues to be one of my all-time favorite Kinks songs.

“Hungry” by Paul Revere & The Raiders

Play video

Finally, wrapping up my list of 1966 rock songs that always give me goosebumps is Paul Revere & The Raiders’ “Hungry”. The mid-60s hit features airtight grooves that give me chills just because of how good it sounds. The fuzzy tones and shimmering tambourine provide an indelible vibe to the song that makes this an evergreen listen, as good as the 100th time as it is the first time.

Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images