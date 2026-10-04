4 Rock Songs From 1969 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps

The collection of incredible rock songs to come out of the year 1969 shows that if the popular musicians of the day had something to prove, they certainly proved it. The final year of an already prolific decade saw some of the best, most goosebump-inducing rock songs enter the world, including these four tracks from 1969.

“Something” by The Beatles

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The entirety of Abbey Road is goosebump-inducing on its own. But for the sake of sticking to instant goosebump tracks, I had to begin with “Something”. The George Harrison composition is tender, vulnerable, and mellow without feeling languid. Ringo Starr’s drumming plays a large role in the steady feel of this iconic Fab Four cut, moving the track along with mallets and expertly timed fills.

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“Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones

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“Gimme Shelter” is goosebump-inducing, in this writer’s humble opinion, because of Merry Clayton. The backup vocalist’s performance shines even with a frontman like Mick Jagger leading the charge. Coming from a Black woman, the lyrics of this song feel even more poignant, pained, and powerful. Whereas Jagger might be observing the atrocities presented in the song secondhand, marginalized individuals feel them with uncomfortable, often painful, clarity.

“Cowgirl In The Sand” by Neil Young

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Part of what has always made Neil Young with Crazy Horse so appealing to me is their willingness to balance on the line of completely falling apart. Things feel jangly and loose without feeling unconfident, and songs like “Cowgirl In The Sand” exhibit this style to great effect. Moreover, I’ve yet to find an artist who can make one-to-two-note solos sound as good as Young.

“Astronomy Domine” by Pink Floyd

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Before any Pink Floyd fans feel the urge to check me on the release date of “Astronomy Domine”, I would like to clarify that this song still technically counts, thanks to the 1969 release of the compilation album Ummagumma. A live version of “Astronomy Domine”, originally on The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, opens the album. And just like the 1967 release, this song always gives me goosebumps as I imagine what it must have been like to get to see Pink Floyd in these formative early years.

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