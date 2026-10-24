4 Rock Vocalists Who Prove That the 2020s Are Unmatched

These four rock vocalists from the 2020s make a strong case that rock music isn’t dead. These artists capture the same feeling as rock’s heyday. These vocalists inspire genuine awe; their pure talent leaves us floored.

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Hayley Williams

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Though Hayley Williams has been a vocal powerhouse for decades, her reign in rock continues in the 2020s. Her latest solo material has taken the world by storm. Her powerhouse vocals remain central to that appeal.

When we think of rock singers from recent history, none can really hold a candle to the Paramore frontwoman. She can deliver intimate vocals and huge belts. She’s great at eye level and soaring 10,000 feet above the crowd. This rockstar can do almost anything. We fans haven’t seen any evidence to the contrary anyway. Every time she steps out on stage, she leaves her heart and soul there, running the gamut of her vocal power.

Amy Taylor

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Amy Taylor of Amyl And The Sniffers brings back the raw, vitriolic power of punk. This Australian garage band sees Taylor routinely acting like a force of nature. Her voice cuts through a room like no other.

Taylor’s raspy, accent-filtered vocals have catapulted this band into stardom that threatens to spill over into the mainstream. Her vocals have a captivating power. Whether you’re a rock fan or not, Taylor’s singular voice will draw you in.

Vessel

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Sleep Token is a unique outfit in that their frontman remains anonymous. Vessel, as he’s called, is part of their lore, which captures an ancient deity. But despite the theatrics, the frontman’s vocals are grounded and earnest.

He’s got a modern punk edge and an impressive range. Despite the mask, he’s become one of the most definitive rock sounds of the 2020s. That choice to remain anonymous only highlights his singular sound even more.

Miley Cyrus

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Though Miley Cyrus is technically a pop star, her vocals border on rock. She’s made rock-adjacent albums, proving she could make a full-on genre leap if she chose. Rock isn’t at its most potent in 2020, with less grasp of popular culture than in past decades, at least in its pure form. Because of that, Cyrus can serve as an emblem of the modern rock star: plenty of crossover appeal and vocals any artist, from any genre, could envy.

(Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)