4 Soft Rock Songs From the 70s That Feel Exactly How They Sound

When you don’t want to think about life too much, soft rock music is definitely the genre of choice. Here are four soft rock songs from the 70s that sound exactly how they feel. Get ready for a smooth, soulful dose of sunshine.

“Sara Smile” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

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Listening to “Sara Smile” feels like getting the kind of butterflies you get when you’re absolutely enamored with someone. This one was written about Hall’s girlfriend at the time, Sara Allen. Allen also helped write a number of Hall & Oates songs, including “Private Eyes” and “Maneater”. This song feels like being swept away in a delusional trance that you never want to escape from. Honestly though, I guess that’s kind of how you feel when you’re in love with someone.

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“The Things We Do For Love” by 10cc

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“The Things We Do For Love” has a sort of Beatles “All You Need Is Love” quality to it. This little upbeat jam is highly optimistic and almost comical, considering that the song is literally about all the stupid stuff you do when you’re in love with someone. Apparently, it wasn’t the most popular song amongst all band members.

“While we were recording it, Kevin [Godley] was coming out with some heavy statements like, ‘I don’t want to do any more crap like this,’ after I played ‘The Things We Do for Love’ to him and Lol [Creme],” Eric Stewart of 10cc shared with Louder.

“You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” by Leo Sayer

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This song has a little bit of that disco sparkle in it that defined so much of the music from the late 70s, and honestly, we couldn’t imagine it any other way. “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” was Leo Sayer’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has that memorable refrain, a super fun post-chorus, and a number of sonic qualities that, quite literally, make us feel like dancing.

“How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” by James Taylor

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In his version of this Marvin Gaye classic, James Taylor lets a little bit of his soft rock, bluesy side come out. This is definitely a song that sounds exactly how it feels. From the lyrics to Taylor’s butter-smooth vocals, “How Sweet It Is” is nothing more than an

easy-to-listen-to love song. But at the same time, it’s everything we could ever need.

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