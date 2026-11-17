Of the many roles that music can serve in our lives, perhaps one of the most mystifying is its ability to teleport us to our past lives. Suddenly, we’re back in moments that feel, look, smell, and sound different, all because a certain song came on the radio. Take, for example, these four songs from 1967, all of which serve as tiny, sonic time capsules.

“I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James And The Shondells

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Oh, to be young and in love and sneaking around past curfew or behind the bleachers at a football game or in a quiet corner of the school hallway while class is still in session. Songs like Tommy James And The Shondells’ 1967 hit “I Think We’re Alone Now” speak to this hushed excitement. The original version, written by Ritchie Cordell, was released in the winter of 1967. Two decades later, pop star Tiffany revived the track, turning it into a staple of her iconic mall tours.

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“Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison

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Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” is the musical blueprint for “remember way back when” songs. The jaunty, feel-good track is full of nostalgic imagery of young love (a common theme in these teleportation trips, it would seem). “Laughin’ and a-runnin’, hey, hey, skippin’ and a jumpin’ / In the misty morning fog with you.” Surprisingly, Morrison would later say he didn’t care for this track. Though, this isn’t an uncommon phenomenon among artists who had one track define virtually their entire career. Nevertheless, it remains perfect for wistful daydreaming about yesteryear for the rest of us.

“Penny Lane” by The Beatles

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Throughout their extensive catalogue, The Beatles proved time and again that even lyrics that are hyper-specific (or completely nonsensical) will find ways to connect with their listeners. “Penny Lane” is a nostalgic tribute to the area of Liverpool where Paul McCartney grew up. But not all of us could be from Penny Lane, leaving the rest of us non-Liverpudlians to fill in the blanks with what our own personal Penny Lane could be.

“Ruby Tuesday” by The Rolling Stones

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For some, like the baby boomer generation, The Rolling Stones’ 1967 hit “Ruby Tuesday” is one of the songs that will take them back in time because they were “back in time” when that song first came out. But even if you weren’t kicking in 1967, the lyrics of this classic Stones track promote nostalgic remembrance just the same. “‘There’s no time to lose,’ I heard her say / Catch your dreams before they slip away / Dying all the time, lose your dreams and you / Will you lose your mind, ain’t life unkind?”

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