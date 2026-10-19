4 Songs From 1977 That Even Modern Music Fans Can Get Behind

If we’re being honest with ourselves, the year 1977 was full of instant classics. Even if you’re more concerned with the hot hits of today, you have to admit that these songs still rule our playlists.

“Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac

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Who doesn’t love a little Fleetwood Mac? “Don’t Stop” might not have reached No. 1 status like “Dreams”, but it did come pretty close at No. 3. This song was actually written about Christine McVie’s breakup with her husband John. It paints an optimistic perspective on a difficult situation. Compared to the other songs that were written about breakups on Rumours (such as “Dreams” or “Go Your Own Way”), this one is actually pretty tame.

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“Dust In The Wind” by Kansas

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“Dust In The Wind” might be Kansas’ biggest hit, but the song’s message is all about letting go of material things, even if that includes success. After all, we don’t take any of it with us when we go.

Now, don’t hang on

Nothin’ lasts forever but the earth and sky

It slips away

And all your money won’t another minute buy.

“I Feel Love” by Donna Summer

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Would it really be the year 1977 if we didn’t mention disco? Using the iconic Moog synthesizer, “I Feel Love” showcased Summer’s vocals over a pulsing synth sound. This was major for electronic music at the time. While David Bowie was recording in Berlin, he was introduced to the track, which musician Brian Eno dubbed “the sound of the future.”

“…He said, ‘This is it, look no further,’” Bowie told Rolling Stone. “‘This single is going to change the sound of club music for the next 15 years’ – which was more or less right.”

“Heroes” by David Bowie

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“Heroes” by David Bowie is brooding, moody, nostalgic, and a fall classic in my book. Bowie was inspired to write this one after witnessing an exchange in Berlin while the wall was still up. It was there that he saw a married man he knew kissing a woman who wasn’t his wife. The married man happened to be his producer, Tony Visconti.

“…I think possibly the marriage was in the last few months, and it was very touching because I could see that Tony was very much in love with this girl, and it was that relationship which sort of motivated the song,” Bowie told Performing Songwriter.

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