It’s hard not to love some of these 80s songs when they’re featured in our favorite films and written by some of our favorite bands. Here are four songs from 1985 that are undeniable classics.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears

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Released during a climactic point in the Cold War era, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” is honest about politics. It’s really just as simple as everyone wants power, and everybody wants to rule the world. Although this is a song you likely listen to now for the vibes and not so much the sentiment, the lyrics were probably very resonant with people at the time.

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“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

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This is perhaps one of the most nostalgic 80s songs there is. Featured in the iconic The Breakfast Club film, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” is exactly how we want everyone who’s ever made an imprint in our lives to feel. We want them to remember us as fondly as we remember them, or, at least, remember the time we shared. This idea made perfect sense for The Breakfast Club, and especially because this is an 80s classic, it makes the song hit even more today.

“Hounds Of Love” by Kate Bush

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“Hounds Of Love” is the title track of the album that many consider to be Kate Bush’s best. This song is interesting because, unlike many other 80s anthems that glorify romance, “Hounds Of Love” chooses to focus on the fear aspect of love, regardless of what kind of love it may be. This song is quite different from “Running Up That Hill”, which is perhaps the most famous track from Hounds Of Love.

“Now hounds of love are hunting / Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo / I’ve always been a coward / Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo / And I don’t know what’s good for me.”

“The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News

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Featured in Back To The Future, “The Power Of Love” was not only Huey Lewis and the News’ first Billboard No. 1 hit but also the group’s only Top 10 hit on the UK Singles Chart. This song, too, provides a powerful exposé on love. It can make one man weep, another man sing, and it’s definitely way more than a feeling.

Photo by: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images