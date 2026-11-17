The year 1986 had too many good songs to count. Here are a few tracks that we still get down to every now and then.

“You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

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I mean, talk about an angsty power ballad. Bon Jovi released “You Give Love A Bad Name” in 1986 on their album Slippery When Wet. It was also released as the project’s first single. This song is all about bad-mouthing an ex-flame or just a lover who appeared to be something other than what they really were. Decades later, it’s still impossible not to relate to this one.

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“When I Think Of You” by Janet Jackson

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Appearing on Janet Jackson’s album Control, “When I Think Of You” was the singer’s first Billboard chart-topper. This officially made her and pop sensation Michael Jackson the only pair of siblings to have topped the Billboard chart separately. In this song, Jackson sings about being so in love that nothing else matters. This is exactly how you want to feel when you fall for someone, and the lyrics capture that emotion perfectly.

“Invisible Touch” by Genesis

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“Invisible Touch” was the first single of Genesis’ 1986 record of the same name and one of many incredible songs on that album. It was also the band’s first and last single in the US. This song describes a woman who has an unidentifiable quality about her that just can’t be bottled. To this day, it stands as one of my favorite 80s songs. It’s so upbeat, but it’s also kind of poetic in the way it describes her.

She seems to have an invisible touch, yeah

She reaches in and grabs right hold of your heart

She seems to have an invisible touch, yeah

It takes control and slowly tears you apart.

“Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel

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This song, which is accompanied by a quirky music video, actually knocked “Invisible Touch” off the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Phil Collins of Genesis, who notably also had a solo career of his own, later spoke on this in an interview with The Guardian: “I read recently that Peter Gabriel knocked us off the No. 1 spot with ‘Sledgehammer’. We weren’t aware of that at the time. If we had been, we’d probably have sent him a telegram saying: ‘Congratulations – b*stard.’”

Photo by: Mick Hutson/Redferns