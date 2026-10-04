4 Songs That High Schoolers in 1965 Knew Every Word To

Here are a few songs from the year 1965 that have still maintained their shine, even years later. You might not know every word to these, but if you were around when they came out, you were definitely singing along.

“Back In My Arms Again” by The Supremes

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The Supremes and Diana Ross were totally it girls in the 60s. I can imagine high schoolers bumping this song. “Back In My Arms Again” is all about ending up with that ex you swore up and down you’d never give a second chance. This is painfully relatable, even six decades later.

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“California Girls” by The Beach Boys

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Before Katy Perry made her own song called “California Girls” and became a pop sensation, another song with that title was probably all teenagers were about. This one is just so fun. There’s not really anything complicated about the plot of “California Girls”, much like the Perry song. It’s an ode to the women of the Sunshine State, whom The Beach Boys lovingly call “the cutest girls in the world,” of course.

“Do You Believe In Magic?” by The Lovin’ Spoonful

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You might not know The Lovin’ Spoonful, but you definitely know “Do You Believe In Magic?” This song has been used in commercial after commercial by every corporation known to man, from McDonald’s to Kohl’s. It also appears in The Parent Trap, among other films.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones

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Although this song definitely has sexual undertones, it’s really about the struggle to find authenticity, especially in America. In an interview, according to Songfacts, Mick Jagger described this song as being the one that kind of started it all for the Stones, especially with their US audience.

“…We weren’t American, and America was a big thing and we always wanted to make it here,” he explained. “It was very impressive the way that song and the popularity of the band became a worldwide thing. It’s a signature tune, really, rather than a great, classic painting, ’cause it’s only like one thing—a kind of signature that everyone knows. It has a very catchy title. It has a very catchy guitar riff…”

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