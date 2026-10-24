4 Songs That High Schoolers in 1982 Knew Every Word To

Here are some of the biggest hits from the year 1982. Whether it was on the way to school via radio or through a cassette borrowed from a friend, you definitely came across these hits if you were a teenager in the early 80s.

“Give It Up” by KC & The Sunshine Band

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This song is just quite plainly a good time. Released on KC & The Sunshine Band‘s 1982 album, All In A Night’s Work, “Give It Up” ended up being the group’s most successful single in the UK. It also ended up being one of their biggest songs all around. “Give It Up” is about that person who seems to be desired by everyone, even though they won’t settle. I think we all know somebody like that.

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“Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait

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Sure, this might be a classic country hit, but if you know country even a little bit, you were definitely jamming out to this song in 1982. George Strait recorded this song for his album Strait From The Heart (fantastic album title, by the way), and it’s one of his most beloved songs, alongside popular tracks like “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” and “Check Yes Or No”. Originally, it was recorded by songwriter Terry Stafford in 1973. The Strait version is what popularized the song.

“Africa” by Toto

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This is one of those songs that you can’t help but think of the 80s when you hear it. At the same time, however, “Africa” by Toto has this timeless feel to it. “Africa” is pretty much just a love song to, well, Africa. Even though the subject matter of this song feels a tad random, that doesn’t make us want to scream the lyrics any less.

“Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac

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“Gypsy” is magic, whimsy, and everything in between. Fun fact: this one was actually supposed to appear on Stevie Nicks’ album Bella Donna. However, she didn’t have space for it, so it ended up on 1982’s Mirage.

McVie told Classic Rock that Mirage was created almost as if it were another Rumours, which it commercially did not end up being.

“If I’m being honest with you, this is not top of my list of favorite Fleetwood Mac albums,” she shared. “It’s a fairly commercial album, with some quite good commercial songs. I don’t think we were trying to make them commercial. Or maybe we were – maybe that was the trouble…”

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