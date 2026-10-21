4 Songs That High Schoolers in 1988 Knew Every Word To

Rock music and singer-songwriter gems alike had a moment to shine in the year 1988. Here are some songs I think teens would have been all about.

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison

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Bret Michaels, the frontman of Poison, wrote this song after a devastating call with his girlfriend at the time. Basically, he heard another man’s voice in the background, and proceeded to write “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” as a response. I can imagine that a melodramatic teenager would sing these lyrics with their full chest, especially during the aftermath of a first heartbreak.

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“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

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“Fast Car” is one of those songs that feels especially big when you’re a teenager because there’s something very coming-of-age about it. Chapman sings about running away from the life she once knew with her love, an idea that feels both sad and charming at the same time. This song is special because it’s about chasing your dreams, but it also recognizes the realities of what that means. I find that usually songs just do one or the other.

“Forever Your Girl” by Paula Abdul

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Paula Abdul proved she could be a double threat when she released her debut album Forever Your Girl in 1988 after being a popular choreographer for the likes of George Michael, Janet Jackson, and others. After some vocal training, Abdul was pretty much the whole package; all she really needed was a breakthrough hit single. “Forever Your Girl”, the song, was one of those singles. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks.

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

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This will always be my favorite Joan Jett song. Originally, the title of this song was going to be “I Hate Myself Because I Can’t Get Laid”. Hitmaker Desmond Child suggested that Joan Jett put “Love” in the title, and this song was the result. Now, I can’t hear the lyrics as anything else, especially because they’re so painfully relatable.

I hate myself for loving you

Can’t break free from the things that you do.

I wanna walk but I run back to you

That’s why I hate myself for loving you.

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