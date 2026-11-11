4 Songs Written by David Lee Murphy That Became Incredible Hits for Other Artists

Most people know David Lee Murphy for his own hits, like “Dust On The Bottle”, “Every Time I Get Around You”, and others. But Murphy is also a very prolific songwriter. Murphy has written plenty of songs for other artists, including these four songs, which all became incredible hits for other artists.

“Big Green Tractor” by Jason Aldean

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One of Jason Aldean’s early hits, “Big Green Tractor” came out in 2009. Written by Murphy and Jim Collins, “Big Green Tractor” became Aldean’s third No. 1 single, staying at the top of the charts for four weeks.

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The chorus of “Big Green Tractor” says in part, “Climb up in my lap and drive if you want to / Girl, you know you got me to hold on to / We can go to town but, baby, if you’d rather / I’ll take you for a ride on my big green tractor.”

“Big Green Tractor” was written for Jake Owen, not Aldean. However, Owen felt the song wasn’t believable enough for him to sing, so Aldean got to record it instead.

“Living In Fast Forward” by Kenny Chesney

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Released in 2006, Kenny Chesney includes “Living In Fast Forward” on his The Road And The Radio record. Murphy wrote this song with Rivers Rutherford.

The feel-good song says, “‘Cause I’m living in fast forward / A hillbilly rock star out of control / I’m living in fast forward/ Now I need to rewind real slow.”

“Living In Fast Forward” is one of several Murphy songs recorded by Chesney. Other Chesney hits written by Murphy for Chesney include “Live A Little”, “’Til It’s Gone”, and “Bar At The End Of The World”, among others. Although Chesney didn’t write this song, he later said it was very autobiographical to him when it was released.

“The More I Drink” by Blake Shelton

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Blake Shelton released one single in 2007, and it’s “The More I Drink”. On his Pure BS album, Murphy wrote “The More I Drink” with Chris DuBois and Dave Turnbull.

The humorous song says, “Well, if I have one, I’ll have thirteen / Nah, there ain’t no in-between / ‘Cause the more I drink / The more I drink.”

After this song, Shelton completely switched gears. “Home”‘, also from Pure BS, became his next single. “Home” is a sentimental cover of the Michael Bublé hit.

“Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” by Thompson Square

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Thompson Square’s first No. 1 single is “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not”. Murphy and Collins wrote this uptempo tune together. The song, Thompson Square’s biggest hit, is part of the duo’s eponymous debut album.

“Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not” says, “Are we gonna do this or what? / I think you know I like you a lot / But you’re ’bout to miss your shot / Are you gonna kiss me or not?“

Thompson Square received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for this song.

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