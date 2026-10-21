4 Top 10 Hits From 1960 That Every 60s Kid Alive Still Remembers Today

The year 1960 was the start of an incredible decade in music, although hardly anyone likely knew it at the time. So many great songs came out in 1960, including these four Top 10 hits. All out in 1960, every 60s kid almost certainly still knows them by heart today.

“That’s All You Gotta Do” by Brenda Lee

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Brenda Lee’s “That’s All You Gotta Do” is on an eponymous album that Lee also released in 1960. Jerry Reed is the sole writer of “That’s All You Gotta Do”.

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The sweet song says, “Call me on the telephone / Tell me that you’re all alone / And I’ll come a runnin’ to you / Baby that’s all you gotta do.”

Lee was just 15 years old when this song was released. “That’s All You Gotta Do” also became a Top 20 R&B hit. After this song, Lee released “I Want To Be Wanted”. It’s “I Want To Be Wanted” that became Lee’s first non-holiday song to reach No. 1.

“Mama” by Connie Francis

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Connie Francis includes “Mama” on her Connie Francis Sings Italian Favorites record. “Mama” began as an Italian song, written by Cesare Andrea Bixio and Bixio Cherubini. Harold Barlow and Phil Brito later contributed to the English version of this song.

“Mama” says, “Mama, I miss the days / When you were near to guide me / Mama, those happy days / When you were here beside me.”

Throughout her career, Francis became known for her ability to sing songs in other languages. Francis sings this song in both English and Italian.

“When Will I Be Loved” by The Everly Brothers

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One of The Everly Brothers’ most popular songs is “When Will I Be Loved”. Written by Phil Everly, “When Will I Be Loved” is part of their The Fabulous Style Of The Everly Brothers project.

“When Will I Be Loved” starts with, “I’ve been made blue / I’ve been lied to / When will I be loved?“

In 1975, Linda Ronstadt had a massive crossover hit with this song. Other artists who also recorded this song include Vince Gill, John Fogerty, and The Little River Band, among others.

“Please Help Me, I’m Falling” by Hank Locklin

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“Please Help Me, I’m Falling” is the title track of a record that Locklin released in 1960. It was written by Don Robertson and Hal Blair.

The song is an admission of feelings, even though the person singing it is in a committed relationship with someone else. “Please Help Me, I’m Falling” says in part, “Please help me I’m falling / And that would be sin / Close the door to temptation / Don’t let me walk in.”

“Please Help Me, I’m Falling” also became Locklin’s second and final No. 1 on country radio.

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