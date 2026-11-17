The music from the 1970s will always sound classic, regardless of how many years, or even decades, have passed. So many great songs came out in that time period, including these four Top 10 hits from 1976. They are so good that every 70s kid alive likely still remembers them today.

“Do You Feel Like We Do” by Peter Frampton

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Peter Frampton’s “Do You Feel Like We Do” is part of Frampton Comes Alive!, Frampton’s appropriately named live album. “Do You Feel Like We Do” first appeared on Frampton’s Camel, his sophomore record that was released in 1973. Fan response led him to record the song again.

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Written by Frampton, along with band members Mick Gallagher, Rick Wills, and John Siomos, the feel-good song says in part, “Do you, you, feel like I do? / Yes ya do / Do you, you, feel like I do?“

Frampton Comes Alive! also includes “Show Me The Way” and “Baby, I Love Your Way”. The record gave Frampton his first Grammy nomination.

“Right Time Of The Night” by Jennifer Warnes

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“Right Time Of The Night” is Jennifer Warnes’ second single, and the first to reach the Top 10. On her eponymous sophomore record, the song was written by Peter McCann.

The sexy tune says, “It’s the right time of the night / The stars are winking above / It’s the right time of the night / For making love.”

Interestingly, this is one of two songs by Warnes that became moderate country hits. The other one, “I Know A Heartache When I See One”, was released in 1979. Both Reba McEntire and Lynn Anderson also recorded versions of “Right Time Of The Night”.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry

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Wild Cherry includes “Play That Funky Music” on their eponymous debut album. The uptempo tune was written by band member Rob Parissi. The song was inspired by a real-life comment from someone in the audience at one of their shows, who wanted the band to move toward the newer, funkier sounds.

“Play That Funky Music” says in part, “Somebody turned around and shouted / ‘Play that funky music, white boy / Play that funky music right.’”

This song is Wild Cherry’s only No. 1 single.

“Weekend In New England” by Barry Manilow

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Barry Manilow’s “Weekend In New England” is on his This One’s For You record. Written by Randy Edelman, “Weekend In New England” is one of only two songs on the project that Manilow did not have a hand in writing.

The chorus says, “When will our eyes meet? / When can I touch you? / When will this strong yearning end / And when will I hold you again.”

This One’s For You also includes “Looks Like We Made It”, a No. 1 hit for Manilow.

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