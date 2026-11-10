4 Top 40 Hits From 1966 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

To say I’m an old soul sounds like something worse than a cliché at this point, but as someone who was born in the 1990s, there’s something about music from the 1960s that I just can’t shake. The overall warmth, the caliber of the performers, the innocent experimentation of it all—listening back to music from this era feels like tapping into a pure source of creative inspiration. That’s why in my car, an admittedly kind of gross little Honda Civic named Rhonda (or Greasy Rhonda), these Top 40 hits from 1966 stay on repeat.

“Monday, Monday” by The Mamas And The Papas

Play video

As a vocalist, I’ve always been a fan of harmony-rich groups like The Mamas And The Papas. I love bouncing between parts when I listen, challenging myself to pick out each harmony in the airtight arrangement. I’ve always been particularly fond of the way The Mamas And The Papas will switch grooves or keys on a dime, transporting you instantly to a musical section that sounds like a different song altogether. “Monday, Monday” is certainly one of those tracks, and it’s one that I never tire of hearing, no matter how often I listen.

Videos by American Songwriter

“These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra

Play video

Nancy Sinatra was about to get kicked off her record label (her dad’s record label, by the way) when Lee Hazlewood played her “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” in her family’s living room. She was desperate for a hit that could save her from the boot, and her dad, Frank Sinatra, agreed that the “Boots” song was the ticket. Even decades later, this track hasn’t lost any of its vim or vigor, and it’s one that will give me an instant energy boost every time I hear it.

“Paperback Writer” by The Beatles

Play video

There is no shortage of Beatles songs that I can listen to on repeat, but “Paperback Writer” is especially near and dear to my heart. From the driving percussion to the experimental additions of a pencil scratching the paper as the narrator scribbles out his cold-call letters, I love everything about this iconic track. Not to mention the fact that, as an entrepreneurial spirit myself, I’m all about songs that celebrate the never-ending hustle of independent creators. Moreover, the melody is one that will stick with me for days on end.

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan

Play video

I’ll admit that I’ve never been a huge fan of Bob Dylan, much to my Bob-Dylan-loving husband’s chagrin. Out of his extensive catalogue, there are maybe five to ten tracks that I can listen to on repeat without tiring of his vocal delivery or the insanely hot harmonica that never seems to fit comfortably in the overall mix. However, “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” is a notable exception. This Top 40 hit from 1966 is perfectly loosey-goosey, and I love the stifled laughter you can hear in Dylan’s voice. It’s not too serious, but it’s seriously good.

Photo by Watson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images