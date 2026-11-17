Pop music of the 1980s was full of energizing, grooving jams that were perfect for driving back then and, if you’re asking me, continue to be today. Indeed, there’s a reason why these four Top 40 hits from 1980 stay on repeat in my car, namely: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2” by Pink Floyd

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Pink Floyd released “Another Brick In The Wall” as a single from their magnum opus rock opera, The Wall, in late November 1979. By 1980, the rebellious, disco-flavored track was riding high in the Top 40. It continues to be in heavy rotation in my car because, frankly, where else am I going to be able to shout along to “hey, teacher, leave them kids alone” in a fake British accent without judgment?

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“Refugee” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

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Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers were undoubtedly hitting a stride in 1980 and the years immediately after, and songs like “Refugee” solidified their status as a mainstay in rock radio. And indeed, this track continues to be a mainstay in my mid-aughts Honda Civic. The Damn The Torpedoes track features some of the best, most pop-sensible licks from guitarist Mike Campbell and the most simultaneously passionate and ice-cold vocal delivery from Petty.

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc.

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Some might call this song a random inclusion. I would call it the natural consequence of me having access to this song on a karaoke machine as a child. Needless to say, I’ve been singing along to “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. for decades at this point. The Top 40 track from 1980 is still a bop, even if it does have an inherent cheesiness that pervaded the transition from late 70s disco to early 80s electronica.

“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen

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Finally, a song like “Another One Bites The Dust” is a no-brainer for long car rides. The bass line is so infectious and the song so dynamic, you almost forget that you’ve been riding in the car for hours on end. While I’ll admit that this song has become somewhat of a cliché, I would counter with the fact that when you’re in the car with nothing to do but listen to the lyrics, this level of attention gives you a renewed sense of appreciation for Freddie Mercury’s vocal delivery.

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