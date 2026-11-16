4 Top 40 Hits From 1983 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

I’m a Midwesterner by birth, which means when I go on a drive, I go on a drive. Six, seven, eight hours, even into double digits—these are all trips I’ve made on the regular since I was a little kid in the backseat. That means I’ve had plenty of time to perfect my road trip playlists. What I’ve found in my decades of research is that the best driving music is energizing, never gets boring, and is ripe for singalongs, and these Top 40 hits from 1983 check every box.

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” by Eurythmics

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At the risk of aging myself, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” by Eurythmics is one of the first songs I listened to where I consciously remember being moved to move. You know the feeling. The groove is too strong, the rhythm too infectious, and you end up moving your body like you’re the best dancer in the world (even when you’re not). This Eurythmics song still hits just as hard for me today. Driving in the car gives me the opportunity to listen to and appreciate the song all the way through.

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“Let’s Dance” by David Bowie

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I love Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke as much as the next David Bowie fan. But I’m especially fond of his post-disco era, circa the early 1980s. Take, for example, Bowie’s 1983 Top 40 hit “Let’s Dance”, which he co-produced with Chic’s Nile Rodgers. Featuring the future guitar star Stevie Ray Vaughan, this classic track blends elements of disco, blues, and straightforward rock that created one effortlessly cool, quintessentially Bowie sound. Decades after this song first came out in mid-March 1983, it has yet to get old while I’m driving.

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top

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ZZ Top’s distinctly sleazy flavor of Southern rock is full of driving guitar riffs that are great for, well, driving. The constant rhythm of the blues-inspired licks seems to mirror the tireless turning of the wheels, making you feel like you’re picking up speed on the interstate (even though I’m definitely going the speed limit, officer). “Sharp Dressed Man” from the band’s eighth studio album, Eliminator, is a classic cut if not an obvious one. Still, there’s merit in sticking with the popular songs. How else would they have gotten so popular?

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey

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Finally, wrapping up my list of Top 40 hits from 1983 that stay on repeat in my car is an iconic single from Journey: “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”. This song is delightfully dramatic and infectiously intense—not to mention, pretty romantic, if only in a “hanger-on-kind-of-ex kind of way.” Frankly, there’s nowhere else I’m going to be able to fully commit to my karaoke impersonation of Steve Perry than within the private confines of my little Honda Civic. There’s just not enough beer in the world to convince me to do that in public.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns