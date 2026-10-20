4 Tracks From 1976 That Even Modern Music Fans Can Get Behind

Between ABBA, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder, you can’t convince me that the mid-70s didn’t have some bops. Here are a few songs from 1976 that we still jam out to today.

“Knowing Me Knowing You” by ABBA

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There are few artists that accurately depict the vibes of the 70s as well as ABBA does. “Knowing Me Knowing You” appears on their 1976 album Arrival. That record came out not that long after their iconic album, ABBA. This song is a little more somber than listeners are probably used to hearing from ABBA, but it also proves that the group has emotional range.

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“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and Kiki Dee

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As far as duets go, this song has to be one of the most fun to sing. Originally, John was supposed to sing this one with “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” singer Dusty Springfield. However, he went with the new face Kiki Dee, because Springfield was apparently sick at the time.

“I was with Elton in Canada and he actually sang about three quarters of the song and gave Kiki about four lines,” his producer shared, per Songfacts. “I said, ‘Hang on a minute, is this supposed to be a duet or a guest appearance?’ Elton replied, ‘A duet.’ ‘Then you’ve got to give her at least 50% of the song.’”

“Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder

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Even if you’re not a soul music person, I’d be pretty surprised if you’d never heard “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder. Wonder wrote this song about his daughter, Aisha Morris. And “Isn’t She Lovely” even features a recording of her first cry as a baby at the track’s beginning. The song’s sentiment is honestly pretty sweet, with Wonder capturing the emotions that come with such a significant life milestone so well.

Isn’t she lovely?

Isn’t she wonderful?

Isn’t she precious?

Less than one minute old

I never thought through love we’d be

Making one as lovely as she

But isn’t she lovely made from love?

“You Should Be Dancing” by Bee Gees

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One thing’s for certain. When The Bee Gees come on, you should be dancing, most definitely! This song was the group’s third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, after “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” and “Jive Talkin’”. This success also proved The Bee Gees had hit the nail on the head with their choice of genre, disco.

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