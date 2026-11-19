Travel with us, if you will, back to your living room in the 1970s. Immerse yourself in shades of umber and orange. Feel the shaggy carpet under your feet. Hear the soft, almost imperceptible, high-pitched whine of the CRT sets. We might not be able to transport you directly back to your living room of yesteryear, but these four television theme songs from the 1970s will get you close.

“Love Is All Around”

Play video

Sonny Curtis wrote and performed “Love Is All Around” for the Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970. The gentle optimism of the lyrics and the saccharine lushness of the orchestral arrangement scream early 1970s. And whether we were fully willing to admit it back then, the encouraging words of this opening sequence helped us get through our own ups and downs of youth. “Love is all around, no need to waste it / You can have the town, why don’t you take it?”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Movin’ On Up”

Play video

“Movin’ On Up” was the featured song on the opening credits of The Jeffersons, making it a mainstay in most American living rooms. Ja’Net DuBois and Jeff Barry co-wrote the highly ubiquitous track, one that still transports baby boomers back to the warm-toned, velvet pinstripe couch where they used to spend their Saturday nights in. “We’re movin’ on up to the east side / To a deluxe apartment in the sky / Movin’ on up to the east side / We finally got a piece of the pie.”

“Suicide Is Painless”

Play video

Most baby boomers will either think of two songs when they hear the choppy whirr of a helicopter in the sky: “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival or “Suicide Is Painless”, which was the theme song for M*A*S*H*. Despite the song’s pensive lyricism, the bouncy melody almost sounds like something that belongs in a cabaret, not superimposed over images of wounded soldiers getting carried to medical tents in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

“Those Were The Days”

Play video

Lee Adams and Charles Strouse wrote the opening theme song for All In The Family, “Those Were The Days”, which Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) and his wife, Edith Bunker (Jean Stapleton), perform at their living room piano. Now, decades later, this song hits even harder for the baby boomer generation that’s now far older than the Bunkers, who were supposed to be in their late 40s.

Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images