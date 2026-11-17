Baby boomers got to enjoy the best that early country rock had to offer back in 1973. The following four songs are just a handful of examples of the direction the genre was taking at the time. And, unsurprisingly, each of these tunes did numbers on the mainstream charts.

“My Maria” by B. W. Stevenson from ‘My Maria’

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B. W. Stevenson and Daniel Moore played on each other’s strengths and weaknesses to turn this song into a hefty hit in 1973. The story goes that Moore wrote the verse and chorus, but was struggling to finish the song. Stevenson finished “My Maria” with an additional verse, and the song was released that summer. It was a smash crossover hit, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Easy Listening chart.

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“Uneasy Rider” by Charlie Daniels from ‘Honey In The Rock’

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This track leans more towards bluegrass and talking blues, but it really does sound like a precursor to what country rock would sound like in just a few years’ time. “Uneasy Rider” by Charlie Daniels is something of a novelty song that tells the tale of a hippie on a road trip who makes a stop in Jackson, Mississippi, at a honky-tonk bar. The rest of the story is pretty commercial, and the song as a whole is a real musical treat.

“Uneasy Rider” by Charlie Daniels made it to No. 9 on the Hot 100. It was only a minor hit on the country chart at No. 67.

“Tequila Sunrise” by Eagles from ‘Desperado’

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This classic from Eagles is a gorgeous combination of rock, folk, and country elements. Which isn’t surprising, since the band is known for blending together genre elements like it’s easy. This Desperado single was a minor hit on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 64. It was a heftier hit on the Adult Contemporary chart at No. 26.

“Long Train Runnin’” by The Doobie Brothers from ‘The Captain And Me’

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When baby boomers think of country rock, they often think of The Doobie Brothers, more specifically this classic tune from 1973. “Long Train Runnin’” was a smash hit for the Southern rock group, peaking at No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart. The track was also popular internationally.

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