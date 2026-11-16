4 Unforgettable Country Rock Hits From 1973 That Take Baby Boomers Back in Time

Baby boomers in 1973 were lucky enough to experience some of the best that the country rock genre had to offer. If you were around when the following four songs hit the airwaves, there’s no way you’ve forgotten about them.

“Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers Band from ‘Brothers And Sisters’

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The classic from The Allman Brothers Band is a favorite among even the most marginal country rock fans. It’s just that good. Written by Dickey Betts, “Ramblin’ Man” became the group’s biggest song and their only one to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They reached No. 2 on the coveted chart, kept from the top by “Half-Breed” by Cher, who would, interestingly enough, later marry Gregg Allman.

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“My Maria” by B. W. Stevenson from ‘My Maria’

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Remember this country rock jam from B. W. Stevenson? This song was a major crossover success for the singer, as it reached the Top 10 on the Hot 100, Easy Listening, and Canadian Adult Contemporary charts. Younger country fans might remember this song better by Brooks & Dunn’s No. 1 hit version from 1996.

“Long Train Runnin’” by The Doobie Brothers from ‘The Captain And Me’

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Unsurprisingly, The Doobie Brothers have made it to our list of country rock songs from 1973 that baby boomers still love. This boogie rock jam really ticked all the boxes for what was popular musically at the time, and it’s funny to think that it came to be from an ad-libbed jam that the band would often perform on-stage for years ahead of 1973. “Long Train Runnin’” was a hefty hit on the charts, peaking at No. 8 on the Hot 100.

“Full Circle” by The Byrds from ‘Byrds’

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The Byrds still had that magic touch in 1973, and this cut from their reunion album Byrds still hits so good after all these years. The country rock jam “Full Circle” is actually a cover of a Gene Clark song, released just a few months prior. Both versions are fantastic, but something about The Byrds’ version still attracts listeners retrospectively. Oddly enough, their version didn’t chart particularly well, and it’s considered more of a cult classic favorite today.

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