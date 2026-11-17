Maybe it was the extensive drug use or the obsession with psychedelic music. Regardless, the 60s gave us some pretty weird music (and lyrics) as a result. Here are some lyrics from the decade that are still a little weird.

“Strawberry Fields Forever” by The Beatles

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“No one I think is in my tree / I mean, it must be high or low / That is, you can’t, you know, tune in.”

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Yeah, I just don’t really know anymore. I get that “Strawberry Fields Forever” is supposed to be of the psychedelic genre, but some of these lyrics really make no sense. The title “Strawberry Fields” was inspired by the name of a children’s home that was relatively close to where John Lennon lived in Liverpool growing up. This song, however, describes Strawberry Fields almost as if it isn’t a real place at all. It sounds like it’s a figment of the imagination.

“She’s Goin’ Bald” by The Beach Boys

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“Silken hair, more silken hair fell on her face / And no wind was blowing (She was kinda hip).”

Everyone says they want a song written about them, but “She’s Goin’ Bald” by The Beach Boys proves you should be careful what you wish for. Honestly, these lyrics aren’t that confusing, especially given the context. However, they still make us do a little bit of a double-take.

“I Am The Walrus” by The Beatles

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“I am he as you are he, as you are me / And we are all together / See how they run like pigs from a gun, see how they fly.”

If you thought “Strawberry Fields Forever” was odd, you might need to take a beat before this next one. “I Am The Walrus” is the result of an acid trip, or multiple, and honestly, you can tell. Lennon told Playboy in 1980 of this song: “The first line was written on one acid trip one weekend. The second line was written on the next acid trip the next weekend, and it was filled in after I met Yoko…” We definitely can’t blame Yoko for the way this song turned out, that’s for sure.

“She’s A Rainbow” by The Rolling Stones

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“And her face is like a sail / Speck of white so fair and pale”

For every “She’s Goin Bald” in the world, there’s an equally as strange but oppositely affectionate “She’s A Rainbow”. The majority of this Rolling Stones song is honestly pretty sweet, but I swear, if anyone compared my face to a sail, I’d definitely have it out for them.

Photo by: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns