The 70s were a pretty weird decade, from the fashion to the music. Here are some song lyrics from that era that we still find a little, well, odd.

“My Ding-A-Ling” by Chuck Berry

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“My ding-a-ling is the cutest thing / When Sing plays with my ding-a-ling.”

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Before Chuck Berry did his own rendition of this song, it was actually written and recorded by Dave Bartholomew in the 50s. It’s pretty clear what “ding-a-ling” is an innuendo for, but still, these lyrics never fail to make us do a double take. Due to this song’s explicit subject matter, a lot of radio stations actually refused to play it. The hidden meaning was certainly not lost on them.

“Muskrat Love” by Captain & Tenille

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“Muskrat Suzie / Muskrat Sam / Do the jitterbug at a Muskrat Land / And they shimmy / Sam is so skinny.”

It’s hard not to look at the title of this song alone and think to yourself, “Wait, what?” “Muskrat Love” was done as a cover by Captain & Tenille in 1976, and it actually ended up peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. I guess mainstream listeners resonated with the sentiment of “Muskrat Love” in some way.

“Werewolves Of London” by Warren Zevon

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“I saw a werewolf with a Chinese menu in his hand / Walking through the streets of SoHo in the rain.”

You have to throw all expectations of reality out the window for this song to make sense. This song was written by Zevon with guitarist Robert “Waddy” Wachtel. One of them started with the first line of the song, and then they basically went back and forth until “Werewolves Of London” was complete. This song ended up being Zevon’s only Top 40 hit.

“Make It With You” by Bread

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“I may be climbing on rainbows / But baby here goes.”

“Make It With You” as a whole isn’t that weird of a song. In fact, the premise of this one is pretty straightforward. A guy likes a girl, and he wants to get naked with her. I mean, make it with her. As far as the lyrics go, there are definitely a billion other ways to say you’re reaching besides “climbing on rainbows.” But I guess the quirky nature of some of the lines is just part of this song’s charm.

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