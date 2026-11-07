4 Years Ago Today, We Lost the “Workhorse” Multi-Instrumentalist Who Co-Founded the Most Successful Band in Country Music History

On this day (November 7) in 2022, Jeff Cook died of complications form Parkinson’s disease in Destin, Florida. He was 73 years old. Cook is widely remembered as a co-founder of Alabama. He formed the band with his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, in 1972. Before he retired from the road, they were the most successful band in country music history.

Cook, Owen, and Gentry came together in the late 1960s to form Young Country. They jammed together and won a talent contest. However, none of them were ready to pursue music professionally. Gentry and Cook had full-time jobs, and Owen was still in high school. Then, Cook enrolled in Gadsden State Community College, where he earned a degree in electronic technology. This could have been the end of the band.

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Fortunately, though, they reunited in 1972, added Bennett Vartanian on drums, and changed the group’s name to Wildcountry. They shared a cheap apartment, played night and weekend gigs, and continued working full-time. A year later, they started touring the Southeastern United States. According to Rolling Stone, they became popular in Myrtle Beach, Florida, where they played at the Bowery. Eventually, they began self-releasing albums before signing contracts with independent labels. Around this time, Wildcountry became Alabama.

Alabama Finds Mainstream Success

In 1980, Alabama signed with RCA Records and released their major label debut, My Home’s in Alabama. It peaked at No. 3 on the country albums chart. The LP’s third single, “Tennessee River,” became their first No. 1. Moreover, it was the first in a string of 21 consecutive chart-toppers. In total, they sent 27 songs to No. 1 before the end of the decade.

They are the most-awarded band in country music history with more than 200 accolades. Among those awards are three CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards and five ACM Entertainer of the Year Awards, two Grammy Awards, and many more. They are also members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The other members of Alabama dubbed Jeff Cook the “workhorse” of the group. He played guitar, fiddle, mandolin, keyboards, and bass. Cook also shared harmony vocal duties and sometimes sang lead.

Jeff Cook’s Solo Career

When Alabama stopped touring in 2004, Jeff Cook didn’t slow down. He formed the Allstar Goodtime Band, an eight-piece band that featured a horn section. He released his debut album, On Fire, in 2005. In total Cook released eight solo albums. In 2018, he released Why Not Me, a collaboration with William Shatner.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1980, This Tender Ballad Ignited Alabama’s String of 21-Straight No. 1 Singles]

According to Alabama’s website, he also built Cook Sound Studios. The recording space allowed him to help up-and-coming artists record their music. “This area has its share of talented musicians. Now, the opportunity is there for each of them to cut demos, records, etc. at an affordable price,” he said. “Plus, it’s nice to share your dreams with others.”

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