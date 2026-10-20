5 Rock Songs From 1975 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

Mid-1970s rock is some of the best of the genre, which is why it still remains in such regular radio rotation and has earned the moniker “classic” rock. It was truly a golden era in rock ‘n’ roll history, and these five goosebump-inducing rock songs from 1975 are part of what made this era so special.

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond” by Pink Floyd

Play video

Before anyone wonders: all nine parts. Pink Floyd’s expansive, spacey, yet utterly grooving nine-part composition on Wish You Were Here demands patience of its listener. You can’t rush the ambient introductions because then the bass drop won’t be as sweet. It’s all about give and take when listening to this classic work, and that balance almost always begets goosebumps.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

Play video

Stevie Nicks came out swinging on the first Fleetwood Mac album she appeared on with fellow newcomer and former folk-rock partner Lindsey Buckingham, and “Rhiannon” is all the proof one needs. A mystical ode to a Welsh goddess, Nicks also managed to define her own ethereal aesthetic for which she would become famous in the years to come.

“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen

Play video

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m more of a Nebraska-or-bust kind of Boss fan. But there is something undeniably moving about songs like “Born To Run” that it’s almost impossible not to get goosebumps, even if it’s not my favorite song otherwise. Bruce Springsteen has always been a master at making even the desolate or mundane parts of life feel thrilling.

“Shooting Star” by Bad Company

Play video

Bad Company demonstrated their ability to switch grooves on a dime several times throughout their catalogue, and “Shooting Star” is no exception. This 1975 classic rock track is like multiple songs in one, thanks to the way the verses and choruses differentiate from one another. The narrative of the song is goosebump-inducing enough on its own. The music is the icing on the cake.

“Hurricane” by Bob Dylan

Play video

Finally, wrapping up this list of goosebump-inducing rock songs of 1975 is a divisive one from Bob Dylan. Regardless of one’s personal opinion on Dylan’s use of a slur in the song, the biographical narrative about boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter and the racial discrimination that led to him being wrongfully accused of triple murder saw Dylan at his balladeering best. If the powerful story isn’t enough to send goosebumps up and down your legs, then I’m not sure what would.

Photo by Andrew Whittuck/Redferns