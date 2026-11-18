With bands like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jefferson Airplane, and others holding down the rock ‘n’ roll fort in the 1960s, it can be easy to assume that the genre was leveling out with familiar players in the following decade. However, the early 1970s saw a massive influx of bands that would kick rock ‘n’ roll up to yet another level, catalyzing the evolutionary process and introducing a whole new world of rock. These six bands, formed in 1973, were leading the way.

AC/DC

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Malcolm and Angus Young, two brothers living in Sydney, Australia, formed the band that would become AC/DC in the fall of 1973. By New Year’s Eve that year, the group had settled not only on their electric moniker but also on their electric sound, featuring blazing guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and thunderous drums.

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Heart

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Heart would go through many musical phases over the years, but their world debut in 1973 centered on the blues- and folk-tinged rock ‘n’ roll evocative of the early 70s. They helped define this particular era with songs like “Crazy On You” and “Barracuda”, then they helped define the power ballad era in subsequent years with “Alone” and “These Dreams”.

Bad Company

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Bad Company came together in Westminster, London, in 1973. The group consisted of former members of Free, King Crimson, and Mott The Hoople. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for the seasoned musicians to hone in on their sound. They would release multiple hits after that, including “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Can’t Get Enough”.

Devo

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Devo is most commonly known for their contributions to synth-pop and post-punk songs of the 1980s, not the least of which was their career-defining hit “Whip It”. However, the band had been around long before this 1980 hit, having formed in 1973 under the name “Sextet Devo” at Kent State’s annual performing arts festival.

Quiet Riot

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Randy Rhoads (who would go on to become Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist) and Kelly Garni formed Quiet Riot in Los Angeles in 1973. This band came up at the same time as Van Halen, developing a heavy metal rivalry with the band. These days, Quiet Riot is among the many bands still popular on classic rock radio, thanks to hits like “Cum On Feel The Noize” and “Metal Health (Bang Your Head)”.

KISS

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Finally, rounding out this short list of bands formed in 1973 is KISS. The group came together as a part of the New York City rock scene, and the band quickly established a reputation for their raucous music and flamboyant, makeup-clad stage personas.

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