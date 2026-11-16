6 Bands Formed in the Mid-1970s That Helped Solidify the 1980s Sound

In the grand majority of cases, bands that formed during a specific decade tend to evoke feelings and imagery of that decade. The Doors sound like the 1960s. Wings sounds like the 1970s. However, in other, rarer instances, a band will have formed in one decade and then gone on to inform an entirely different one’s sound and vibe. That includes six bands formed in the mid-70s that helped solidify the 1980s.

Talking Heads

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David Byrne and Chris Frantz met at the Rhode Island School of Design, during which time they formed a punk band called The Artistics. The band that would become Talking Heads, which also included Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison. Although the band undoubtedly had major hits in the 1970s, like “Psycho Killer”, we tend to associate their zany style of new wave with the 1980s.

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Blondie

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Blondie came together in the music scene stemming from Manhattan’s Mercer Arts Center in 1974. Some of their biggest hits popped off in the late 1970s, like “Heart Of Glass”. However, they had just as many hits into the 1980s, and the distinct blend of rock, pop, reggae, and disco helped bridge the gap between 70s and 80s rock subgenres.

Squeeze

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Squeeze formed in southeast London in 1974. The band performed under several names before finally settling on Squeeze. Interestingly, the scene they were cutting their teeth in was the same one that brought up Dire Straits of “Money For Nothing” and “Sultans Of Swing” fame. Notable new wave hits that helped define the 1980s included “Black Coffee In Bed”, “Tempted”, and “Up The Junction”.

Iron Maiden

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Iron Maiden formed in 1975, and in the years that would follow, became one of the leading bands of the 1980s British heavy metal movement. Their debut album didn’t come out until 1980, after which they began contributing iconic heavy metal cuts to the rock canon, including “Run To The Hills”, “Fear of The Dark”, and “The Trooper”.

Sex Pistols

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The Sex Pistols formed in London 1972 by Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Wally Nightingale. The band would go through several lineup changes before John Lydon met Bernard Rhodes, who had been managing the band at the time. While The Sex Pistols had split by the end of the decade, their signature volatile sound helped inform the next wave of punks and rock ‘n’ rollers into the 1980s and beyond.

The Runaways

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Like The Sex Pistols, The Runaways formed in the mid-1970s and never got to carry over into the next decade. The band came together with the help of rock producer Kim Fowley in 1975. The all-female lineup was still a novelty at that point, as were their defiant punk attitudes. Despite parting ways in the late 1970s, the band’s sound, attitude, and aesthetic continued to inform the 1980s, thanks in no small part to ex-Runaway Joan Jett’s prolific solo career, which included hits like “I Love Rock And Roll”, “I Hate Myself For Loving You”, and “Bad Reputation”.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns