61 Years Ago Today, Jim Reeves Topped the Country Charts With a Posthumous Album Featuring Just One No. 1 Hit

On this day (October 24) in 1965, Jim Reeves sat atop the U.S. Top Country Albums chart with Up Through the Years. This achievement was particularly notable given that the velvety-voiced baritone had died more than a year earlier in a July 31, 1964, plane crash near Nashville.

More Than a Greatest Hits Album

Released by RCA Victor, Up Through the Years traced the first 10 years of JIm Reeves’ career. The 12-song tracklist contained a combination of hit singles, B-sides, and other cuts.

Videos by American Songwriter

The album opens with “I Know One”, a song penned by Jack Clement that later became a hit for Charley Pride.

It also featured “Ichabod Crane,” a retelling of the Headless Horseman story, before closing with “Nooientjie van die ou Transvaal,” a song in Afrikaans that translates to “My Girlfriend from the Old Transvaal.”

Reeves also covered the Gene Autry classic “Tweedle O’Twill” for the career retrospective.

Interestingly, the label chose to include just one chart-topping hit in “Bimbo”, the title track to his 1957 album. It was Reeves’ second number-one single after “Mexican Joe”.

Play video

The Enduring Legacy of “Gentleman Jim” Reeves

Just 40 years old at the time of his death, Jim Reeves began his music career in the early 1950s.

Born James Travis Reeves on August 20, 1924, in Galloway, Texas, he made his radio debut at age nine on a station in Shreveport, Louisiana.

A star baseball player at Carthage High School, Reeves earned an athletic scholarship to the University of Texas in Austin, where he enrolled to study speech and drama.

After just six weeks, however, he dropped out to take a job in the Houston shipyards. He returned to baseball, playing in the semi-professional leagues before signing with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1944.

After a pitching injury ended his athletic career, Reeves took a job in radio, hosting the popular Louisiana Hayride program. When a scheduled performer was late to the stage, Reeves filled in at the last minute.

In the audience was Fabor Robinson, owner of Abbott Records, who immediately signed Reeves to a contract.

It didn’t take long for the smooth-voiced Texan to find success. His second single, “Mexican Joe”, reached the top of the country chart. The next year, he scored another number-one hit with “Bimbo”. By 1965, he had notched more than 30 top 10 hits, with five of those reaching number one.

Posthumous Success

Not even Jim Reeves’ death could halt his chart success.

Combining unreleased tracks with previous releases, Reeves’ widow, Mary, produced a regular series of “new” albums after her husband’s death.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1964, Jim Reeves Was at No. 1 With the First of Several Posthumous Chart-Toppers]

In 1966, Reeves posthumously reached number one in the UK with “Distant Drums”, remaining there for five weeks. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the next year, charting songs as recently as 1984.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images