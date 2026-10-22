7 Bands Formed in 1968 That Shaped Rock ‘N’ Roll as We Know It

When we consider which influential bands were founded in the 1960s, our minds often drift toward the most obvious answers, like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. However, one could make a compelling argument that the late 1960s were even more massively influential, with 1968 being an especially fruitful year for new bands—including these seven genre-defining groups.

Led Zeppelin

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Led Zeppelin was officially born in 1968, shortly after guitarist Jimmy Page parted ways with The Yardbirds. The four-piece lineup released their eponymous debut the following year, and their influence on classic rock remained strong and inescapable until their disbanding following the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980.

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Black Sabbath

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Guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward started Black Sabbath in their hometown of Birmingham in 1968. They hired vocalist Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler that same year, although they didn’t technically call themselves Black Sabbath until 1969. Nevertheless, the previous year was when the quartet began honing in on their heavy metal sound that would influence countless bands.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

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David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young made their folk-rock supergroup official in 1968. The band had a tumultuous history, breaking up and reconvening as all four artists pursued musical endeavors elsewhere. Through it all, though, they invariably shaped the subgenre of folk-rock as it is today with their chorus of guitars and airtight vocal harmonies.

Deep Purple

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Deep Purple came into existence in 1968. Five years later, the band released “Smoke On The Water”, arguably one of the most recognizable songs in classic rock history. Compared to megastars like Black Sabbath, Deep Purple can sometimes be overlooked in conversations about heavy metal. But they had a significant role in defining this new genre of rock ‘n’ roll.

Rush

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In the late summer of 1968, Alex Lifeson, John Rutsey, and Jeff Jones came together to form Rush. Jones left shortly thereafter, and after a brief round of lineup changes, the band eventually settled in as a trio with Lifeson, Rutsey, and Geddy Lee. In the years that followed, Rush became the poster children of prog rock, thanks to massive hits like “Tom Sawyer” and “YYZ”.

Yes

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Another important player in prog rock (and, in this band’s case, art pop) was Yes, which formed in London. The group has undergone several lineup changes over their decades-long career and contributed multiple genre-defining hits to the classic rock canon. Notable tracks include “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”, “I’ve Seen All Good People”, and “Roundabout”.

Funkadelic

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Finally, wrapping up this impressive list of bands formed in 1968 is Funkadelic. The funk-rock pioneers formed in New Jersey and released their eponymous debut two years later. From there, Funkadelic continued to influence the rock sounds of the 70s with releases like Maggot Brain. This cultural significance wasn’t always reflected in the charts, but it was audible in the music of other bands that came out after Funkadelic’s first few albums.

Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns