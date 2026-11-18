On this day (November 18) in 2017, Malcolm Young died in Elizabeth Bay, New South Wales, Australia, from dementia at the age of 64. He and his brother, Angus, co-founded AC/DC in 1973. He toured and recorded with the band for more than four decades. The Young brothers co-wrote most of the band’s songs.

All of the men and boys in the Young family played an instrument. The eldest Young brother, Stevie, played accordion. Alex, John, and George played guitar. They passed the instrument down to their younger brothers, Malcolm and Angus.

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After playing in a handful of projects together, Malcolm and Angus Young formed AC/DC in 1973. According to an online biography, they got the name from the warning label on the back of their sister’s sewing machine. To them, AC/DC encapsulated the music they wanted to make–powerful, dangerous, and most of all, electrifying. They added Colin Burgess on drums, Larry Van Kriedt on bass, and vocalist Dave Evans to the original lineup. Two years after forming, they released High Voltage in Australia.

By the time they released their sophomore album, Let There Be Rock, the band’s classic lineup had solidified. The Young brothers played guitar, Phil Rudd was on drums, Cliff Williams played bass, and Bon Scott fronted the outfit. The lineup continued to change. However, the Young brothers remained constant.

Things Went Downhill for Malcolm Young

AC/DC spent decades becoming one of the biggest and most consistent rock bands on the planet. However, life on the road began to take its toll on Malcolm Young in 2010. After concluding a world tour supporting their 2008 album, Black Ice, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Fortunately, doctors caught the cancer early enough to remove it before it spread, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. Unfortunately, though, that was only the beginning. He was also diagnosed with a heart condition, which was treated with a pacemaker. Additionally, he was already showing signs of dementia.

Four years later, in April 2014, AC/DC announced that Malcolm would be stepping back from the band to deal with health issues. Later that year, the band’s management announced that he would not return. Instead, the Youngs’ nephew, Stevie Young, took his place.

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Later that week, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Young had been placed in Lulworth House in Elizabeth Bay after being diagnosed with dementia. He continued to receive care there until he died in 2017, leaving behind an immortal legacy.

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