Born 103 Years Ago Today in England, the Wartime Songbird Who Lifted the Spirits of British Soldiers During World War II

Some singers and musicians came to fame for their soulful tunes that were released during times of war. That was the case for Anne Shelton, the English vocalist who dished out a number of beautiful and inspiring songs for British soldiers who were fighting in World War II. Her legacy as one of the most important voices of the era that gave hope to veterans in the UK is still revered today. And she was born on this very day, November 10, 1923.

Let’s celebrate the life and legacy of Anne Shelton by looking back at her incredible career.

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The Life, Career, and Legacy of Anne Shelton

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Anne Shelton was born Patricia Jacqueline Sibley on November 10, 1923, in Dulwich, London, England. She began her career as a teenager. Shelton appeared on the BBC talent program Monday Night At Eight when she was only 16. Her career took off from there, and she was signed to Bert Ambrose’s famed orchestra.

Shelton is best known for recording and releasing inspirational songs for soldiers during the Second World War, namely through radio broadcasts. She also performed many of her songs in person on British military bases during the war. She performed with the likes of Bing Crosby in the 1940s.

Shelton’s most famous song is likely “Lay Down Your Arms”. That tune was a post-war 1956 smash hit that made it to No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Many of her songs also made it to the US pop charts. Her 1949 songs “Be Mine” (No. 25) and “Galway Bay” (No. 27) were noteworthy successes. Her career continued through the 1960s. She scored a Top 10 hit with a 1961 cover of the song “Sailor”.

In addition to singing, Shelton also acted on occasion. She appeared in the film Miss London Ltd. in 1943, among several others that year. Her career continued on through the mid-1990s, and she often performed at charity events until her passing. In 1990, Shelton was appointed OBE for her work with the charity Not Forgotten Association, which worked to help disabled servicemen.

Anne Shelton passed away on July 31, 1994, in Herstmonceux, Sussex, England. She passed away from a heart attack at the age of 70. And while World War II becomes more of a distant memory in the public mind, her legacy as a balm and comfort for soldiers during that time won’t ever be forgotten.

Photo by George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images