Born 114 Years Ago Today in Tennessee, the “Queen of Country Comedy” Who Wore a $1.98 Price Tag and Became a Grand Ole Opry Icon

On this day (October 25) in 1912, Sarah Ophelia Colley was born in Centerville, Tennessee. Colley is famous for living something of a double life as an adult. By day, she was Sarah Colley Cannon, the educated, affluent wife of World War II fighter pilot Henry R. Cannon, whom she married in 1947. However, Grand Ole Opry regulars better recognized her as Minnie Pearl, a simple small-town Southern spinster known for zany tales of her unlucky romantic quests and gossip about the goings-on in her fictional hometown of Grinder’s Switch.

An Opry mainstay for more than 50 years, Pearl charmed audiences with her signature greeting of “How-dee! I’m just proud to be here!” Gently satirizing “hillbilly culture,” she donned her signature uniform of a flowered straw hat — still sporting its $1.98 price tag — and a thrift-shop cotton-print dress.

Videos by American Songwriter

She retired from performing after suffering a stroke in 1991. Five years later, Cannon died on March 4, 1996, at age 83 in a Nashville nursing home. Today, we’re highlighting the extraordinary life of the woman behind Minnie Pearl on what would have been her 114th birthday.

Early Life

Before she was Minnie Pearl, Sarah Colley grew up the youngest of five daughters of a wealthy lumber magnate and his homemaker wife, who lost their fortune in the Great Depression.

An aspiring performer, she majored in theater studies and dance at the prestigious Ward-Belmont College (now Belmont University) in Nashville.

After teaching dance in the years immediately following her graduation, Colley took a job as a traveling community theater director for the Wayne P. Sewell Producing Company.

During this time, she began developing the Minnie Pearl character that would eventually capture the hearts of thousands. Pearl was a composite of the real-life people who crossed her path in North Alabama.

Introducing Minnie Pearl

Sarah Colley Cannon first introduced Minnie Pearl in April 1939 at a women’s club function in South Carolina. The production company she was working with shut down in the early 1940s because of the war, and she found herself back in Centerville unemployed.

Colley caught the eye of WSM radio executives during a performance at a bankers’ convention in her hometown. On November 30, 1940, she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Within a week, mail addressed to Minnie Pearl had flooded the station’s office.

Play video

An instant Opry favorite, Pearl appeared on numerous tours, radio and TV shows. In 1947, she was part of the first country music show ever to play New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Cannon also brought Minnie Pearl to the TV sceen, first on ABC’s Ozark Jubilee and then on the long-running comedy variety series Hee Haw. She made a cameo appearance in the 1980 film Coal Miner’s Daughter as her character performing at the Opry.

[RELATED: Grand Ole Opry Members: A List of Every Active Artist in 2025]

Alongside her comedy career, Colley also recorded six albums and about twice as many singles. In 1966, she scored a top 10 hit with the decidedly non-comedic song “Giddyup Go–Answer”, a response to Red Sovine’s number-one hit.

Named Nashville’s 1965 Woman of the Year, she became the first comedy act to join the Country Music Hall of Fame a decade later.

Featured image by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images