On this day (November 19) in 1973, Billy Currington was born in Savannah, Georgia. He tried to break into the country music industry for the first time while still in high school, but didn’t make the cut. After he graduated, he returned to Music City but went back to Georgia after less than a year. When he came back a third time, he clawed his way to the top, landed a record deal, and scored 11 No. 1 hits.

Currington grew up in Rincon, Georgia, a small town near Savannah. He sang in public for the first time at his friend’s church. The pastor was so impressed that he took Currington to Nashville to audition for a singing gig at the now-defunct Opryland theme park. He didn’t get the gig. Then, when he graduated from high school, he returned to Nashville, determined to break into the industry.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I moved to Nashville when I was right out of high school, like three weeks later. I came here with no band experience,” Currington recalled. He tried to put a band together and play in Music City’s bars. However, his age limited his opportunities. “I kept getting asked to leave when 9 o’clock came. It didn’t happen. I got discouraged, and I went back home,” he explained. He didn’t give up, though.

Currington joined a cover band when he returned to Georgia. They played four-hour sets six nights a week. During this time, he honed his skills as a performer and musician while also learning a collection of classic country songs.

The Third Time Was the Charm for Billy Currington

About six months after returning to Georgia, Billy Currington went back to Nashville. This time, he put a band together and started playing in clubs around town. He also started writing songs and landed a publishing deal with Major Bob Music, where he also recorded demos. Tracy Byrd was the first artist to cut one of his songs. He recorded “Crazy Every Time” for his album Ten Rounds.

Joe Galante, chairman of RCA Label Group, showed some interest in Currington. “He gave me enough money to cut three songs, and I did that. And he gave me money to do a showcase,” Currington recalled. “Eventually, after all that was done, he passed on the situation. He decided not to give me a full record deal.”

During the six months he was working with Gallante, he met songwriter/producer Carson Chamberlain. They wrote a handful of songs together and Currington recorded demos for them. They took those demos to Mercury Records, where he landed his first recording contract.

[RELATED: The Story Behind the Country Classic, “People Are Crazy” by Billy Currington]

He released his debut single, “Walk a Little Straighter,” in April 2003. The song went ot No. 8 on the country chart and No. 67 on the Hot 100. Currington had kept the song in his back pocket for nearly two decades. He wrote the chorus, inspired by his stepfather’s alcoholism, when he was only 12. Before recording his self-titled debut album, he finished writing it with Chamberlain and Casey Beathard.

His Star Rose Quickly

Billy Currington’s debut single gave him his first top 10 hit. Two years later, he notched his first No. 1 with the title track from his sophomore album Doin’ Somethin’ Right. Later in the decade, he took “People Are Crazy,” “Good Directions,” and “That’s How Country Boys Roll” to the top as well. He sent seven more singles to No. 1 between 2010 and 2019.

Currington released his most recent album, King of the World, in 2025.

Featured Image by Michael Tran/Getty Images