Born 59 Years Ago Today Halfway Around the World From Nashville, the Guitar Virtuoso Who Became a Country Music Icon

On this day (October 26) in 1967, Keith Lionel Urbahn was born in Whangārei, New Zealand. Changing the spelling of his name to Urban, he moved to Nashville in 1992 hoping to break into the country music business. Fast forward 34 years later and he ranks among the genre’s top artists, amassing 20 number-one singles including “Somebody Like You” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color”.

In addition to four Grammy Awards, Urban has collected 15 trophies from the Academy of Country Music and 14 Country Music Association Awards. In June 2026, he released his 13th studio album, Flow State, an album of mostly yacht-rock covers featuring Michael McDonald and John Mayer.

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Today, we’re highlighting the life and career of Keith Urban in honor of his 59th birthday.

Keith Urban Modeled His Guitar Playing After Two Rockers

Although born in New Zealand, Keith Urban moved with his family to Queensland, Australia, at age two.

Four years later, he had his first guitar lesson, quickly displaying a natural aptitude for the instrument.

By the time he left elementary school, Urban had several local talent competition wins under his belt.

As a child, he also picked up on his father’s fascination with country music singer-songwriters like Glen Campbell, Dolly Parton, Jimmy Webb, and Don Williams. While those artist have clearly influenced his lyrics, Urban took guitar cues from two rock artists — Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham.

That rock-and-roll technique served him well on the Australian country music scene, and he released his self-titled debut in the early 1990s. But even after scoring several number-one hits in his home country, Urban still dreamed of moving to Nashville, Tennessee, the birthplace of country music. In 1992, he made that dream a reality.

Finding Himself in Music City

The move to Music City didn’t guarantee overnight success for Keith Urban — far from it. In 1995, he formed the country band The Ranch, which sent two singles to the U.S. Hot Country Songs Chart. During the 1990s, Urban also played guitar on Garth Brooks’ 1998 Double Live album.

Still, mainstream success continued to elude him, sending him spiraling into a deep depression.

“When you’re doing your best and it’s not working, I’m not quite sure what to do next, because I felt like, I’m doing my best, I’m not sure what else to do, other than keep doing it and wait for something to break,” Urban said in 2016.

Fortunately, he stayed the course, releasing his self-titled U.S. debut in 1999. The lead single, “It’s a Love Thing”, reached number 18 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Its follow-up, “Your Everything”, fared even better, peaking at number four and making Urban the first male New Zealand-born performer to reach the top 10 on the US country charts.

He struck gold with the third single, “But For the Grace of God”. Co-written with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s, the song spent a week at number one in February 2001.

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The album’s success paved the way for Urban’s career in the U.S. Opening for the likes of Dwight Yoakam, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, his next two albums — Golden Road (2002) and Be Here (2004) — went triple platinum.

Where Is He Now?

In 2011, Keith Urban appeared as a judge on the inaugural season of The Voice Australia. While he didn’t return for a second season, he later spent three seasons as a judge on American Idol.

In June 2026, Urban shocked fans by releasing an album of mostly yacht-rock covers. In an interview that same month with Taste of Country Nights, he admitted he doesn’t exactly have his next move mapped out.

[RELATED: 20 Years Ago, Keith Urban Released a Record-Setting Hit That He Wrote for Nicole Kidman]

“I really don’t have a plan with what I’m doing next,” he said. “I think being spontaneous and having fun in the studio is how this record got born and I’m up for doing more of that, whatever that looks like and sounds like.”

Featured image by Graham Denholm/Getty Images