Born 62 Years Ago Today in England, the Blue-Eyed Soul Singer Who Backed George Harrison and Pink Floyd Before Scoring a Top 5 Hit of Her Own

On this day (October 7) in 1964, Samantha “Sam” Brown was born in Stratford, East London, England. A blue-eyed soul and jazz singer proficient on both piano and ukulele, Brown has released seven studio albums since 1988. Eight of her singles reached the UK charts, including “Stop!”, which peaked at number four. She has also worked as a backing vocalist for artists including George Harrison, Adam Ant, Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord, David Gilmour, and Pink Floyd. Today, we’re taking a look at Sam Brown’s career in honor of her 62nd birthday.

Who is Sam Brown?

The daughter of Rock and roll guitarist Joe Brown and session singer Vicki Brown, Sam Brown got her start in the music industry at age 14 singing backup on pop-rock band Small Faces’ final album 78 in the Shade.

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By age 20, she had sung with artists like Steve Marriott, Sade, Spandau Ballet, and Barclay James Harvest. In 1986, Brown landed a recording contract with A&M Records, releasing her debut solo album, Stop!, two years later.

The album’s title track yielded Brown’s much successful single to date. Spending 12 weeks on the UK chart, “Stop!” topped the charts in Belgium, Iceland, the Netherlands and Norway. It also reached the top five in Australia, Austria, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

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Brown co-wrote “Stop!” with Gregg Sutton and Bruce Brody, and co-produced it with Pete Brown.

Hitting Roadblocks

However, Sam Brown’s second album, 1990’s April Moon, failed to match the success of “Stop!”, spawning two top 50 singles in “Kissing Gate and “With a Little Love”.

Brown began writing material for her third studio album, 43 Minutes, in 1991, as her mom, Vicki, was dying of breast cancer. However, fearing the album wasn’t commercial enough, A&M refused to release it unless Brown recorded a cover song with hit potential and included it on 43 Minutes. She refused, telling The Windstor Star in 1994, “I made a creative decision that I’d rather have artistic fulfillment than financial success.”

Eventually, Brown won the rights to the album from A&M and independently released it in 1993.

While it didn’t yield much chart success, the singer-songwriter later called 43 Minutes “the first album that really represents me. It’s not directly about my mother’s death, but it is a whole piece and very fierce. It really homed in on what I thought, what death chucks up at you.”

Backup Work

In addition to her solo work, Sam Brown has also found success as a backup singer. She sang backing vocals on Pink Floyd’s 1994 album The Division Bell, joining the band on their tour to promote the album.

Brown also contributed to Pink Floyd’s live 1995 album Pulse, and was the first lead vocalist on the song “The Great Gig in the Sky”.

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After releasing three more albums, Brown developed severe problems with her singing voice. Doctors have not been able to zero in on a single cause.

Unable to hold a note, Brown started a thriving ukulele club in 2010. In 2023, she released Number 8, her first studio album in 15 years, using Melodyne pitch correction software to help with her vocals.

Featured image by Bernd Muller/Redferns