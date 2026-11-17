On this day (November 17) in 1944, Gene Clark was born in Tipton, Missouri. He is best remembered for his work with the Byrds. He wrote or co-wrote some of the band’s most memorable songs, including “She Don’t Care About Time,” “Eight Miles High,” and “Set You Free This Time.” Later, he formed Dillard & Clark. Their debut album helped lay the foundations of the country rock boom of the 1960s and ’70s.

Clark learned to play guitar and harmonica from his father as a child. Before long, he was playing songs by Hank Williams and Elvis Presley. He began honing his songwriting skills when he was 11. Clark started his first rock and roll band while in high school, before the popularity of the Kingston Trio led him to folk music.

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In the early 1960s, Clark joined the New Christy Minstrels. He recorded two albums with the group before quitting the band and moving to the West Coast. There, he fell in with the growing folk scene at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. More importantly, he met and became friends with Roger McGuinn. Soon, they formed the Byrds with David Crosby, Michael Clarke, and Chris Hillman. Their pioneering sound blended the British Invasion rock of the Beatles with traditional folk music.

Gene Clark’s Short Flight with the Byrds

Gene Clark wrote most of the songs on the Byrds’ first two albums. His originals helped push the band into the spotlight. David Crosby recalled, “Gene didn’t know the rules about music so he ignored them blithely, and that made for very good writing. He used chord formations and ways of doing things that other people just hadn’t done because they were used to doing it by the common rules. He had no idea what they were, so he just did what felt good.”

However, tensions quickly began brewing in the band. Because Clark had written most of the songs on the first album, he was getting more royalties than his bandmates. At the same time, he had a chronic fear of flying and disliked hotels. This made touring difficult, to say the least. At the same time, he was prone to panic attacks, which he self-medicated with alcohol and a variety of illicit substances.

Those weren’t the only issues, though. The band’s management decided that McGuinn should sing lead vocals on their singles, including their hit cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man.” Additionally, he passed rhythm guitar duties to Crosby and began playing tambourine and harmonica.

Clark left the Byrds a few months after they released their sophomore album, Turn! Turn! Turn!, in December 1965.

“At one time, he was the power in the Byrds, not McGuinn, not Crosby–it was Gene who would burst through the stage curtain banging on a tambourine, coming on like a young Prince Valiant,” Chris Hillman recalled in The Byrds: Timeless Flight Revisited, the Sequel. “Few in the audience could take their eyes off his presence. He was the songwriter. He had the ‘gift’ that none of the rest of us had developed yet.”

Post-Byrds Career

After leaving the Byrds, Gene Clark signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist. He released his debut LP, a collaboration with the Gosdin Brothers, in 1967.

A year later, Clark inked a new deal with A&M Records and formed Dillard & Clark with Doug Dillard, future Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon, Dave Jackson, and Don Beck. Their debut album, The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard & Clark, laid the groundwork for future country rockers like the Eagles, Gram Parsons, Linda Ronstadt, and the Flying Burrito Brothers, among others. Dillard began steering the band toward a more traditional bluegrass sound with their sophomore album, and Clark quickly lost interest.

The original lineup of the Byrds reunited for Byrds, which hit shelves in 1973. However, the reunion didn’t last. They disbanded shortly after the album hit shelves. Later, Clark joined Roger McGuinn’s solo band and contributed the song “Silver Raven.”

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Clark released seven solo albums before he died in 1991. He also collaborated with Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman on two LPs in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

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