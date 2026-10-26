Born 85 Years Ago Today in Australia, the Pop Icon Who Turned a Song Cher Rejected Into a No. 1 Hit

Some people are just born to be entertainers. In the case of Australia’s beloved Helen Reddy, she was meant to be both an entertainer in multiple regards as well as a voice for change. The singer, actress, TV host, and activist was born on this very day, October 25, in 1941. Let’s celebrate Reddy’s legacy by looking back at her insanely impressive career in entertainment.

Remembering the Career of Helen Reddy

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Helen Reddy was born on October 25, 1941, in Melbourne, Australia. Born into a family already known for showbusiness, Reddy was destined to enter the entertainment world in some regard. Few would anticipate that she’d hit the business from multiple angles, and do so gloriously.

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Throughout her career, Reddy was known as a quadruple threat. She was a singer, actress, activist, and television host. Reddy released nine studio albums that reached the Billboard 200 in the 1970s. As an actress, she made countless appearances on television as herself throughout the 1970s and starred in several films like Airport 1975 (1974) and Pete’s Dragon (1977). Reddy hosted The Midnight Special in 1975 and 1976, as well as The Helen Reddy Special in the late 1970s. She is considered the first Australian to host a weekly primetime variety show on an American network. As an activist, Reddy raised millions for Democratic candidates in the 1970s. In 1977, she was appointed by the governor of California, Jerry Brown, to the commission overseeing the California Department of Parks and Recreation. She served in that position until 1980.

Cher Missed Out on Recording “Angie Baby”

Reddy is perhaps best known for the 1974 song “Angie Baby”, which became a massive hit in 1975. The psychedelic pop tune peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as the Easy Listening chart. It was a Top 10 hit in the UK, Canada, and several other countries. Surprisingly, Cher, then riding the high of fame as part of Sonny & Cher, turned the song down before it ended up in Reddy’s hands.

Helen Reddy passed away while hospitalized in Los Angeles on September 29, 2020, at the age of 78. The cause of death was not given, but Reddy had been struggling with dementia and Addison’s disease. Her work in both entertainment and politics won’t soon be forgotten, especially among fans of “Angie Baby” and California’s natural beauty.

Photo by Tony Russell/Redferns