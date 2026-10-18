Born 85 Years Ago Today in the Lone Star State, the Soft Rock Legend Who Helped Define the Sound of the 70s With Five Gold Albums

Few musicians left an impact on soft rock as a genre quite like Jim Seals. Famously one-half of the duo Seals & Crofts with Dash Crofts, Seals enjoyed five Certified Gold albums in the 1970s and dished out one of the most successful greatest hits collections of all time. And the multi-instrumentalist was born on this very day, October 17, 1941, in Texas.

Let’s celebrate the life of this iconic soft rock and folk artist by taking a look back at his career, shall we?

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The Life and Legacy of Jim Seals

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Jim Seals was born on October 17, 1942, in Sidney, Texas. Born to a humble pipefitter, Seals grew up in a foggy town called Iraan, where his father often encouraged him to play the guitar. That led to Seals becoming interested in work as a traveling fiddle player, after which his father bought him his first fiddle.

At only 10 years old, Seals entered a fiddle contest and won. He became interested in multiple instruments and learned to play them, from the guitar to the saxophone. He played the sax in his first band in high school, where he also met his soon-to-be musical partner, Dash Crofts.

After graduating, Seals moved to California and joined the band The Champs in the late 1950s. He would go on to work in several other bands. The musician also released a number of singles under the name “Jimmy Seals.” Seals and Crofts would go on to write songs together for the likes of Gene Vincent and The Monkees before they finally got together as a formal duo in the late 1960s.

From there, Seals enjoyed a successful career in soft rock and folk music. Seals & Crofts are probably best known for the songs “Diamond Girl” (1973) and “Summer Breeze” (1972). Between 1972 and 1976, the pair dropped five separate Certified Gold records. The 1972 album Summer Breeze would reach No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and become 2× Certified Platinum. Greatest Hits, released in 1975, would also become 2× Certified Platinum.

Seals & Crofts would part in 1980, after which Seals moved to Costa Rica to live on a farm. He would later form Seals & Seals with his younger brother, England Dan.

After suffering from a stroke in 2017, Seals opted to retire from his music career. Jim Seals passed away on June 6, 2022, at the age of 79 in Nashville, Tennessee. The icon died from an unspecified illness. His work in classic rock history won’t soon be forgotten.

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