Born 86 Years Ago Today in the Big Apple, One of History’s Most-Recorded Singers Who Helped Soundtrack a Beloved 70s ABC Sitcom

On this day (November 11) in 1940, John Bahler was born in New York City, New York. Later, he moved to the West Coast, where he and his brother Tom became some of the most-recorded vocalists in history. They were members of the Ron Hicklin Singers, a group of session singers who were the vocal equivalent of the Wrecking Crew. Bahler sang on hundreds of hit recordings from major stars. Additionally, he and the rest of the group recorded commercial jingles for a wide range of corporations and products. They were also the real backing vocals on the Partridge Family’s recordings.

As a member of the Ron Hicklin Singers, Bahler sang on hundreds of recordings. The group didn’t just do backing vocals for recording artists. They also recorded jingles and themes for TV and film. Notably, they provided backing vocals for David Cassidy on all of the fictional group’s albums. They sang lead vocals on “I’m on the Road” and “I Really Want to Know You” on the group’s debut release.

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The Ron Hicklin Singers were active between the early 1960s and the early 2010s. During that time, they sang the themes from multiple legendary TV shows. For instance, they did the themes from Batman, Flipper, That Girl, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, and Alvin & the Chipmunks. Their film themes include M*A*S*H, The Hunt for Red October, Dances with Wolves, Apollo 13, Hook, Dirty Harry, Death Game, and Rosemary’s Baby, among others.

The group sang jingles for Wheaties, McDonald’s Datsun, Kawasaki, Gatorade, and California Raisins.

John and Tom Bahler Formed the Love Generation

John and Tom Bahler formed the Love Generation with Jimmy Wasson, Mitch Gordon, Marilyn Miller, and Annie White in 1967. They recorded two albums before they split in 1969. “Together (Havin’ a Ball)” and “Let the Good Times In” appear on their debut LP. They were also used for the pilot episode of The Partridge Family, according to AllMusic.

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After the Love Generation split, the Bahler brothers formed the Going Thing with Janis Hansen and Larry Carlton. They recorded several jingles for the Ford Motor Company in the 1970s. Additionally, they sang on the first two albums from the Carpenters.

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