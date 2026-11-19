On this day (November 19) in 1938, Warren Thomas “Pete” Moore was born in Detroit, Michigan. Alongside childhood friend Smokey Robinson, Moore formed what would become the Miracles, a landmark Motown Records act that shot to international fame and fostered a wider acceptance of R&B and pop music in the United States.

In addition to his work as a singer, Moore helped pen several of the Miracles’ most famous tracks, including the multi-Platinum No. 1 smash “Love Machine” (1975) and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee “The Tracks of My Tears” (1965). He was also the vocal arranger on all the group’s hits.

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Pete Moore died from complications of diabetes on November 19, 2017—his 79th birthday—in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today, we’re taking a trip through his life and career in honor of what would have been his 88th birthday.

Pete Moore Wrote Some of the Miracles’ Biggest Hits

Smokey Robinson and Pete Moore first met as 11-year-olds, when Moore noticed Robinson singing during a musical event sponsored by the Detroit Public School System.

The two struck up a friendship and formed a singing group in 1955 called the Five Chimes. They changed their name first to the Matadors in 1956, then to the Miracles two years later after adding Claudette Rogers (later Robinson), Bobby Rogers, Marv Tarplin, and Ronnie White.

Earning the moniker “Motown’s soul supergroup,” the Miracles racked up more than 80 charting singles—including 26 Top 40 pop hits, 16 Top 20 songs, seven Top 10 singles, and a No. 1 single (1967’s “The Tears of a Clown”) while the Robinsons were members.

Both Smokey and his then-wife, Claudette, left the group in 1972. Continuing with lead singer Billy Griffin, the Miracles scored two final Top 20 singles in “Do It Baby” (1974) and “Love Machine” (1975) before officially dissolving in 1978.

The latter—which Moore co-wrote with Griffin—sold more than 4.5 million copies and also peaked at No. 3 on the UK singles chart.

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Other Work and Legacy

Alongside Robinson, Moore also co-wrote hits for the Temptations (“It’s Growing” and “Since I Lost My Baby”) and Marvin Gaye (“Ain’t That Peculiar” and “I’ll Be Doggone”). The latter gave Gaye his first million-selling record and his first No. 1 single on the R&B chart.

Moore’s songs have been covered by Linda Ronstadt, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, George Michael, the Rolling Stones, Tom Jones, the Temptations, The Four Tops, and the Beatles.

[RELATED: 5 Songs by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles That John Lennon Had on His 1965 Discomatic Playlist]

Pete Moore was the owner and CEO of Las Vegas-based entertainment firm WBMM Enterprises. He also co-owned the music publishing company Grimora Music with Billy Griffin.

He was survived by his wife, Tina, and their daughters, Monette and Monique.

Featured image by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images