Born 93 Years Ago Today in Louisiana, the Self-Taught Pianist Who Helped Create the Nashville Sound and Played on Elvis Presley’s Breakthrough Hit

On this day (October 27) in 1933, piano player Floyd Cramer was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. His unique “slip-note” playing style enhanced hundreds of musical hallmarks including Elvis Presley’s breakthrough 1956 hit “Heartbreak Hotel”. In addition to accompanying stars such as Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves, Eddy Arnold, and Roy Orbison, Cramer also began releasing records under his own name in the early 1950s. Perhaps his best-known composition, “Last Date”, sold more than a million copies and reached number two on the U.S. pop chart.

On December 31, 1997, Floyd Cramer, 64, died at his Nashville home following a battle with lung cancer. Today, we highlight his innumerable contributions in honor of what would have been his 93rd birthday.

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The Legacy of Floyd Cramer

Growing up in the small sawmill town of Huttig, Arkansas, Floyd Cramer learned to play piano by ear.

His trademark “slip-note” style — accomplished by sliding up into a note from the one beneath — would become foundational to the pop-oriented “Nashville sound” that swept country music in the 1950s and 1960s.

A member of both the country and rock halls of fame, Cramer helped widen country music’s reach as one of Nashville’s busiest sessions musicians, often finding himself in the studio “day and night” in his heyday.

“It’s been done for a long time on the guitar by people like Maybelle Carter, and by lots of people on the steel guitar,” the musician said of his piano-playing technique. “Half-tones are very common, but the style I use mainly is a whole-tone slur which gives more of a lonesome, cowboy sound.”

He Got His Start With Elvis

After graduating from high school in 1951, Floyd Cramer returned to his hometown of Shreveport, where he found a gig as a ragtime pianist on the popular Louisiana Hayride radio program.

He met Elvis Presley after the budding rock-and-roll singer’s Louisiana Hayride performance in 1955, and Presley put together a backing band that included Cramer, Jimmy Day, Scotty Moore, Bill Black, and D.J. Fontana.

The group spent much of that year supporting Presley, and Cramer contributed his piano skills to the King’s breakout hit, “Heartbreak Hotel”. However, he rejected Presley’s offer to relocate to Hollywood, preferring to remain in Music City as an independent session musician.

While Cramer owes the bulk of his success to his talent, he was also in the right place at the right time. He arrived in Nashville just as country music’s popularity was soaring, and just as shifting tastes were beginning to favor lush instrumentals over rough-hewn honky-tonk steel pedal guitars.

Studio pianists were also in short supply, and before long, Cramer was one of the busiest people in Music City.

Solo Career

Floyd Cramer’s session work introduced him to one of the Nashville Sound’s chief architects, Chet Atkins.

Atkins signed him to RCA as an instrumental artist in 1958. Two years later, his fourth single, “Last Date”, — which placed his innovative “slip note” technique front and center — peaked at number 11 on the country chart. On the pop chart, it fell just short of the top spot, peaking at number two behind Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight”.

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More than a decade later, country superstar Conway Twitty wrote new lyrics to “Last Date” and recorded the song as “(Lost Her Love) On Our Last Date” in 1972. It became Twitty’s seventh solo No. 1 on the U.S. country chart.

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From 1961 That Still Make Me Smile Today]

Cramer remained active throughout the 1960s, recording numerous albums and touring with the likes of Atkins and saxophonist Boots Randolph.

He received Keyboardist of the Year honors from the Academy of Country Music from 1969 to 1974.

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns